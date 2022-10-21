Baltimore Ravens Get Concerning Injury News For Week 7

© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The 3-3 Baltimore Ravens received a mixture of good and bad injury news Friday.

On the positive side, quarterback Lamar Jackson was removed from the injury report today after dealing with a hip injury earlier this week in practice.

With that being said, however, it was reported Friday that tight end Mark Andrews (Knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, while running back J.K. Dobbins (Knee) has been ruled out.

"Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson is off the injury report for Sunday’s game vs. the Browns. TE Mark Andrews is listed as questionable due to a knee injury. Ravens ruled out RB J.K. Dobbins for Sunday’s game due to his knee," Adam Schefter reported Friday.

The most surprising news of the three is the questionable status of Mark Andrews. When Andrews missed the Ravens' Wednesday practice, coach John Harbaugh relayed to the media that it was simply a rest day for the tight end.

After missing Thursday's practice, though, it was revealed that Andrews was suffering from a knee issue. He did return to practice in a limited capacity today, making his status for Sunday likely a game time decision.

Dobbins, who missed the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season with an injury, will likely miss several more games after new reports just came out stating he'll need additional surgery to repair his knee.

The Ravens will hope to overcome injuries to several key offensive pieces Sunday when they take on the Cleveland Browns.