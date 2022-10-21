DAIRY NEWS – Top tier calf care on today’s dairy farms requires the best teams, facilities and management practices. The 2022 Calf Care Connection® workshops presented by Professional Dairy Producers® (PDPW) will feature in-depth, hands-on training sessions in all three areas, along with dairy farm tours each day. The workshops will be presented in English with simultaneous Spanish translation and have been approved for continuing education credits through Dairy AdvanCE (DACE) and by the American Registry of Professional Scientists (ARPAS).

CECIL, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO