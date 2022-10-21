Read full article on original website
wtaq.com
Suspect in Kaukauna Children’s Death Sentenced for Jail Escape Attempt
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The man accused of killing his two children in their Kaukauna home in February of 2020 was sentenced this morning to five years in prison for trying to escape from the Outagamie County Jail. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer tried to escape from jail with another inmate...
wtaq.com
Armed Robbery Suspect Facing Charges
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Bellevue man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in an attempted armed robbery at a Green Bay gas station earlier this month. Ziante Watts, 31, allegedly tried to rob the Mobil gas station store at 1465 University Avenue Oct. 3. He allegedly demanded money and fired a handgun, but no injuries were reported.
wtaq.com
Crossing Guard Recognized By Green Bay Police Department
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay police are recognizing the good work of a crossing guard who helped reunite three lost children with their mother. Crossing guard, Tony Helminger, was stationed at Edgewood Drive and Robinson Avenue, near Wilder Elementary School on October 20th. When school let out,...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police to Host Drug Take-Back Event Saturday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is hosting a drug take-back event this Saturday. Police Chief Chris Davis says events like this are important in combating opioid addiction. “In a drug overdose death situation, you’ll find that the problem actually started with the misuse of...
wtaq.com
Body of Missing Sheboygan Man Found in Langlade County lake
SHEBOYGAN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The body of a missing Sheboygan man was found in a Langlade County lake. 58 year old Adam Krause was reported missing on October 1. Last night, his body was recovered from Rolling Stone Lake in the town of Ainsworth. Foul play is not believed...
wtaq.com
Hands On, On-Farm Training Oct. 25-27 at the 2022 PDPW Calf Connection Workshops
DAIRY NEWS – Top tier calf care on today’s dairy farms requires the best teams, facilities and management practices. The 2022 Calf Care Connection® workshops presented by Professional Dairy Producers® (PDPW) will feature in-depth, hands-on training sessions in all three areas, along with dairy farm tours each day. The workshops will be presented in English with simultaneous Spanish translation and have been approved for continuing education credits through Dairy AdvanCE (DACE) and by the American Registry of Professional Scientists (ARPAS).
wtaq.com
Enter 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest Today
MADISON, WI – The entry window is now open for the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest! Enjoy a special entry rate on all submissions of cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy products now through December 1, only at USChampionCheese.org. “With evaluations grounded in rigorous standards and a competitive...
wtaq.com
Haunted House To Benefit Bonfire Victims
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Its been a week since the lives of many were changed after a bonfire explosion near Pulaski. The Pulaski FFA is showing its support by donating proceeds from its haunted trail Saturday, to the victims affected. The Pulaski FFA has been planning this trail for...
wtaq.com
Milestone Barn Quilt
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Shawano County celebrated its 400th barn quilt on Saturday. A barn quilt is a painting on the outside of a barn often featuring bright colors with a number of different designs. The Shawano County barn quilt project started 12 years ago with the goal...
wtaq.com
Your Voice In The Design Of A New Playground
HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What should Pamperin Park’s new playground look like?. Members of the public will have a chance to share their input Wednesday afternoon. The Brown County Parks Department is hosting an event at the Pamperin Park Dance Hall from 3-5 p.m. It will include a 10-minute presentation, repeated every half-hour.
