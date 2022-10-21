ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Former circuit judge, father of Mississippi U.S. Sen. Wicker dies at 98

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1In5KC_0ii5pZTf00

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., confirmed the passing of his father, Judge Thomas Frederick Wicker, 98, who passed away Friday morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis:

“My father spent his life in service to our country and our family. A World War II veteran, a public servant, a dedicated husband and father, and faithful Christian, he was a role model for many – and he was my hero. Our family is devastated to lose him, but we are grateful for a life well-lived, the wisdom he instilled in us, and the many years we spent together. On behalf of the entire Wicker family, Gayle and I deeply appreciate the expressions of sympathy and prayers we have received.”

Fred Wicker was born in Hickory Flat on April 7, 1924. He grew up in Benton County, attended Hickory Flat High School and later was a student at Holmes Junior College on an athletic scholarship. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1942. Wicker went to Fort Jackson, S.C., for his basic and advanced training in Field Artillery and Communications. He was later assigned to Europe to the 9th Air Force, 36th Station Compliment Squadron where he worked in communications. He served in France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, England, Luxemburg and most noteworthy in Normandy earning four battle stars. After the war, he arrived in New York on December 25, 1945, and was later discharged from the Army Air Force at Camp Shelby on New Year’s Day 1946.

Wicker returned to Holmes Junior College after his service and graduated in June 1946. He continued his education at Ole Miss where he received his law degree in May 1948 and was president of his senior class. He met his wife Wordna Threadgill at Holmes Junior College and they were married on June 27, 1948. He opened up his law practice in Pontotoc in July 1948. His wife taught home economics at Randolph, Algoma, Thaxton, and Ecru High Schools before becoming his legal secretary.

Wicker had a long and distinguished career as city attorney and county prosecutor for 12 years, state senate for 3 years, and was appointed by Governor John Bell Williams as Circuit Judge for the 1st Judicial District in 1970. He served in that capacity for 20 years and retired in 1990. He and his wife had three children Ellen Wicker Cummings, Senator Roger F. Wicker, as well as their foster daughter, Mindy Staten Parrish.

Judge Wicker carried on his public service after retirement as an active member of the American Legion, the Rotary Club, Sons of the American Revolution, and Sons of the Confederate Veterans. He served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, Mississippi.

In addition to his children, Judge Wicker is survived by five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Comments / 5

Related
AOL Corp

Mississippi detective killed in the line of duty

Greenville Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed Tuesday during what’s been described as a “big shootout” between two males. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is leading the probe into the death this week of a Black female detective with the Greenville Police Department, WAPT reports. The Clarion-Ledger reports...
GREENVILLE, MS
People

Emmett Till Was Lynched, and His Family Was Denied Justice: All About the Murder that Shocked the Nation

Outrage over the 1955 murder of a 14-year-old Black boy in Mississippi, the subject of the new movie Till, was a catalyst of the American civil rights movement At just 14 years old, Emmett Till's life was savagely cut short during the summer of 1955. The Black teen from Chicago was visiting family members in Money, Miss., when a white woman, 21-year-old shopkeeper Carolyn Bryant Donham, said he had propositioned and lewdly grabbed her at her family's grocery store on August 24. In response to the accusations, several...
CHICAGO, IL
mississippifreepress.org

Judge Blocks Mississippi From Giving Private Schools $10 Million in COVID Relief Funds

The Mississippi Legislature’s attempt to divert $10 million in federal relief funds toward private schools for infrastructure improvements is “a clear violation of the Mississippi Constitution,” Hinds County Chancery Court Judge Crystal Wise Martin ruled Thursday. After Congress appropriated billions to the State of Mississippi in COVID-19...
WJTV 12

Where are Mississippi university students from?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to eight public universities that are overseen by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL). Those eight universities are Alcorn State University, Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, The Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State University, The University of Mississippi and The University of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MSNBC

EPA will investigate allegations of racist spending in Mississippi

The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced it's investigating Mississippi’s use of federal funds in the lead-up to a water crisis over the summer that left the state's capital city of Jackson without potable water for several weeks. According to NBC News:. The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

University of Southern Mississippi names new president

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – Dr. Joe Paul will serve as the 11th president of The University of Southern Mississippi after being confirmed by the board of trustees. Paul is a USM alumn and was named interim president earlier this year. He was previously the vice president for student affairs from 1993 until retirement in 2015 […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
104K+
Followers
7K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy