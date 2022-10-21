Kyler Murray Has Honest Admission On His Outburst At Kliff Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals broke out of their recent slump in a big way on Thursday Night Football.

A week after failing to score an offensive touchdown, the Cardinals beat the New Orleans Saints 42-34 in a game that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.

But the win wasn't without a tense moment for the Cardinals. A clip of quarterback Kyler Murray yelling at head coach Kliff Kingsbury to "calm the f--k down" after Kingsbury called a timeout during the second quarter went viral online .

After the game, both Murray and Kingsbury downplayed the exchange , according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

Weinfuss reported that Murray took the blame for the situation that led to Kingsbury calling the timeout. The Cardinals faced first down and goal from the two-yard line and the play clock was winding down when Kingsbury used the team's final timeout of the first half.

"The clock was running down and we couldn't have got off the play that we were trying to run," Murray said. "So it was, I guess it's my fault. I'll take it."

Murray said Kingsbury wasn't yelling in his headset prior to the timeout. He told his coach to calm down because he saw him jumping up and down on the sideline.

Kingsbury, who actually remained quite m ellow during the exchange with Murray, joked about the situation.

"He said I didn't look good on TV acting that fiery," Kingsbury said. "I don't know, guess it's a Gen Z thing. 'You're on TV so calm down.'"

The Cardinals wound up scoring on the following play, a two-yard rush by running back Keaontay Ingram. And they ultimately snapped a two-game losing streak.

Murray said that, while tempers may flare sometimes during the heat of a game, there's no ill will between him and Kingsbury.

"We're good," Murray said. "We're going to make it right. We ended up scoring, so that was good."