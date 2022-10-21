Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Search Underway for Missing Bellflower Woman with Dementia
Detectives searched Monday for a 78-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia who needs medication for ailments and went missing in Bellflower. Marjorie Eppinger was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday on the 9500 block of Flower Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. She needs medication for diabetes and high...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seeking Girl, 13, Reported Missing From Santa Clarita
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Santa Clarita and who may be with her boyfriend. Lilliana Oregel was last seen on Monday about 3:35 p.m. in the 21400 block of Centre Point Parkway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man, 37, Reported Missing in South Los Angeles
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 37-year-old man who was reported missing in South Los Angeles. Raymond Albert Young was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East 120th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Lake Los Angeles Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Anthony Loaiza, 35, was the victim killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. Monday near 170th Street...
foxla.com
Issac Padilla murder: $20K reward offered for info in Commerce fatal shooting
COMMERCE, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Monday announced it is offering a $20,000 reward for information that will help solve the 2021 murder of Issac Padilla. The 30-year-old was fatally shot in Commerce on July 11, 2021. According to the LASD, Padilla was at an Arco...
mynewsla.com
Man, 20, Arrested For Allegedly Triggering Fatal Porter Ranch Crash
Bail has been set at $4.01 million for a hospitalized motorist who allegedly triggered a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers inside his vehicle and injured eight other people, authorities said Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that 20-year-old Alexander Ceballos was arrested on suspicion...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Spree of Attacks in Tustin
A 28-year-old man was charged Tuesday with punching a pregnant woman in the stomach and sexually assaulting another woman in a series of crimes Friday in Tustin. Sean Anthony Aguilera was charged with sexual battery, assault with intent to commit a sexual offense, attempted robbery and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor count of battery.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Motorist Killed in Crash on I-215 in Menifee
Authorities Tuesday identified a 36-year-old man who was fatally injured in a rollover crash during which his pickup truck struck a Caltrans camera pole and tree on Interstate 215 in Menifee. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Andrew Carson of Encinitas. The fatality occurred about 3...
2urbangirls.com
Woman stabs boyfriend to death in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death at a home in Compton Sunday, authorities said. The assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue, near Bullis Road and Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com
theavtimes.com
Man shot to Death on Pomona Street
A man was found mortally wounded near the curb of a Pomona street, authorities said Monday.
Possible shooting investigation underway in Exposition Park
Police investigating a possible shooting in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday later said the incident did not appear to be a car-to-car shooting. A crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and South Normandie Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. At least two vehicles […]
2urbangirls.com
Man stabbed on Long Beach Pier, suspect in custody
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at a pier in the Long Beach harbor. The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G, said Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. Arriving officers found a man with a...
orangecountytribune.com
Three arrested in homicide
Three people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Santa Ana early Saturday morning. According to the SAPD, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of East Warren Street at 2:40 a.m. Saturday in response to a report of a man lying in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
mynewsla.com
Man and Woman Found Dead in Coachella; Homicide Investigation Underway
A man and a woman were found dead on a residential property in Coachella, and a homicide investigation was underway Monday, authorities said. The bodies were discovered about 9:50 a.m. Sunday in the 85300 block of Avenue 52, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Mom Charged with Killing 2-Year-Old Son in Eastvale
A woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son in their Eastvale home was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses. Xiu Xiu Sun was arrested Thursday after a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Chris Cui. Along with the murder count, Sun is charged with assault...
Traffic Collision Involves Rollover, Totaled RV, Injured Victims
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: Three vehicles were involved in a traffic collision that included a totaled RV in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Los Angeles City Fire Department and police department responded to reports of a vehicle collision in the 16400...
