If you haven’t experienced this East End cafe yet, we kindly and strongly suggest you do. The neighborhood gem is the brainchild of brother-sister chef duo Angelo Emiliani (who you may know from his Angie's Pizza pop-up) and Lucianna “Louie” Emiliani (a pastry wunderkind who cut her teeth at Tartine, as did her brother). Together, the two skilled chefs put out an all-day menu that is not to be missed, with offerings from sesame and sugar topped morning buns and buttery ham and cheese croissants to Wednesday-Sunday dinner plates like a dry-aged smashburger and housemade garganelli pasta with wild boar ragu. Come here for all of that, plus coffees, teas, craft beers and wines, too.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO