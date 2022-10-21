Read full article on original website
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
World Series 2022 deals: Houston restaurants offering food, drink freebies, specials
HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons, facing off against the Philadelphia Phillies. In honor of the Astros' World Series run, several Houston area restaurants and bars are offering deals and specials. 7Pie. 7Pie is offering $5 pepperoni pizzas,...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Breakfast - Garden Oaks/Oak Forest
This homegrown coffee shop has a mini empire in town, and the GOOF area is home to one of its locations. Get a jump on the day with lattes, pour overs, and cold brews paired with all-day breakfast bites, from bacon, egg and avocado stuffed breakfast tacos on corn tortillas with housemade cilantro cream to a ham and brie croissant kissed with apple butter. Also up for grabs? Churro doughnuts.
houstoniamag.com
The 7 Families Behind Some of Houston's Biggest Food Empires
Meet the people behind Houston’s most influential food dynasties. Before Houston was Houston, the culinary Shangri-La that we all know and love, it was mostly a sprawling metroplex dominated by chain restaurants, with just a few mom-and-pop establishments scattered here and there. Over time, thanks to the influence of a handful of local culinary families, the city transformed into the rich, diverse food landscape that it is today.
Yummy Seafood in Katy's Asian Town signs on for new Studemont Street restaurant
Oxberry Group is developing a retail and office space at 1515 Studemont St., Houston, south of the Katy Freeway and near Heights Boulevard. (Rendering courtesy Oxberry Group) Officials with Yummy Seafood & Oyster Bar in Katy Asian Town said they have signed a lease to bring a new location to a development coming to 1515 Studemont St., Houston, just south of the Katy Freeway, where Party Boy was formerly located.
Report: These Texas restaurants have the best fried chicken, onion rings & other of America’s favorite deep-fried foods
When it comes to American cuisine the different regions all have staples of their own creation but you can almost bet that every inch of the cuisine has been fried and served at one point or time.
Click2Houston.com
Lewis & Maese ‘Sale At Sawyer’ a perfect stop for Houston bargain shoppers
HOUSTON – Lewis & Maese Auction House Showroom at Saywer Yards is a long-standing auction company that has recently relocated its current site at 1505 Sawyer Street to the Spring Branch area. And good news for bargain shoppers - in an effort to begin anew at the new space,...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best All-Day Cafe
If you haven’t experienced this East End cafe yet, we kindly and strongly suggest you do. The neighborhood gem is the brainchild of brother-sister chef duo Angelo Emiliani (who you may know from his Angie's Pizza pop-up) and Lucianna “Louie” Emiliani (a pastry wunderkind who cut her teeth at Tartine, as did her brother). Together, the two skilled chefs put out an all-day menu that is not to be missed, with offerings from sesame and sugar topped morning buns and buttery ham and cheese croissants to Wednesday-Sunday dinner plates like a dry-aged smashburger and housemade garganelli pasta with wild boar ragu. Come here for all of that, plus coffees, teas, craft beers and wines, too.
realtynewsreport.com
In Memoriam – Marvy Finger: a Multifamily Giant
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Marvy Alan Finger, a Houston apartment developer who led a downtown residential revival, has passed away. He was 86. A native Houstonian who graduated from the University of Texas in 1957, Mr. Finger started his career working for a small homebuilder and evolved into a significant multifamily developer.
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
Click2Houston.com
Beer! Beer! Beer!
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Beer! Beer! Beer! 500 different brews all at one festival. We’re finding out what’s new at this year’s Wild West Brew Fest 2022. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
'Similarities are horribly striking': Nightmare for abused Houston twins began in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — Warning: Contains graphic content. KHOU 11 Investigates is learning more about the twins in Cypress who described horrific abuse last week when they ran away from home looking for help. They told the woman who helped them that they were beaten, burned, forced to drink bleach and urine and eat feces.
travellemming.com
27 Best Day Trips from Houston in 2022 (By a Local)
In this guide, I’ll share 27 of the best day trips from Houston to help you get out and explore beyond the city. I’ve called Houston home for over three decades, and spent much of my childhood vacationing in “H-town.”. Everyone will find a Houston day trip...
Funny or Offensive? Houston, Texas ‘Help Wanted’ Sign is Raising Eyebrows
The Pets Gone Wild Resort in Pasadena is causing a stir with its new recruitment strategy. Walter Parsons was beyond frustrated with the quality of his recent hires and was thinking outside of the box to get a new person in the position as quickly as possible. According to KHOU...
1 killed, another injured in shooting at southwest Houston gas station
HOUSTON — A man was killed, and another was injured in a shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston, according to Houston police. Several callers and shot spotters alerted police and the fire department to the shooting at a Chevron gas station on Reed Road off Highway 288 just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
defendernetwork.com
Freedmen’s Town residents win battle to stay in 4th Ward
It’s been a long, drawn-out fight, but residents of Houston’s first historically Black community are claiming victory in a debate that will allow they to stay in Fourth Ward. Houston’s City Council has approved an amendment to its redistricting plan that keeps Freedmen’s Town, located in historic Fourth...
houstononthecheap.com
Diwali in Houston – 6 events to celebrate the festival of lights with your family
Houston will be celebrating this year with light displays, ceremonies, and meals. Diwali in Houston officially begins at the end of October. One of India’s most significant holidays, the celebration honors the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. The five-day celebration is celebrated...
Click2Houston.com
‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland
CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
Overnight storms spark power outages, leave trees downed in Houston area
HOUSTON — Overnight storms left thousands without power and many downed trees in parts of the Greater Houston area early Tuesday. Most of the damage was north of Houston. There were some fallen trees and limbs in Montgomery County. KHOU 11 News found damage in a subdivision near The...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M
HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: October 24 to 30, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, October 24 through Sunday, October 30, 2022. This week, you can catch a Houstonian on one of the city’s biggest stages, plus K-Pop comes to H-Town, a two-day costumed EDM fest heads to Baytown, and more.
