Houston, TX

Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Breakfast - Garden Oaks/Oak Forest

This homegrown coffee shop has a mini empire in town, and the GOOF area is home to one of its locations. Get a jump on the day with lattes, pour overs, and cold brews paired with all-day breakfast bites, from bacon, egg and avocado stuffed breakfast tacos on corn tortillas with housemade cilantro cream to a ham and brie croissant kissed with apple butter. Also up for grabs? Churro doughnuts.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

The 7 Families Behind Some of Houston's Biggest Food Empires

Meet the people behind Houston’s most influential food dynasties. Before Houston was Houston, the culinary Shangri-La that we all know and love, it was mostly a sprawling metroplex dominated by chain restaurants, with just a few mom-and-pop establishments scattered here and there. Over time, thanks to the influence of a handful of local culinary families, the city transformed into the rich, diverse food landscape that it is today.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Yummy Seafood in Katy's Asian Town signs on for new Studemont Street restaurant

Oxberry Group is developing a retail and office space at 1515 Studemont St., Houston, south of the Katy Freeway and near Heights Boulevard. (Rendering courtesy Oxberry Group) Officials with Yummy Seafood & Oyster Bar in Katy Asian Town said they have signed a lease to bring a new location to a development coming to 1515 Studemont St., Houston, just south of the Katy Freeway, where Party Boy was formerly located.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best All-Day Cafe

If you haven’t experienced this East End cafe yet, we kindly and strongly suggest you do. The neighborhood gem is the brainchild of brother-sister chef duo Angelo Emiliani (who you may know from his Angie's Pizza pop-up) and Lucianna “Louie” Emiliani (a pastry wunderkind who cut her teeth at Tartine, as did her brother). Together, the two skilled chefs put out an all-day menu that is not to be missed, with offerings from sesame and sugar topped morning buns and buttery ham and cheese croissants to Wednesday-Sunday dinner plates like a dry-aged smashburger and housemade garganelli pasta with wild boar ragu. Come here for all of that, plus coffees, teas, craft beers and wines, too.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

In Memoriam – Marvy Finger: a Multifamily Giant

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Marvy Alan Finger, a Houston apartment developer who led a downtown residential revival, has passed away. He was 86. A native Houstonian who graduated from the University of Texas in 1957, Mr. Finger started his career working for a small homebuilder and evolved into a significant multifamily developer.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Beer! Beer! Beer!

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Beer! Beer! Beer! 500 different brews all at one festival. We’re finding out what’s new at this year’s Wild West Brew Fest 2022. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
travellemming.com

27 Best Day Trips from Houston in 2022 (By a Local)

In this guide, I’ll share 27 of the best day trips from Houston to help you get out and explore beyond the city. I’ve called Houston home for over three decades, and spent much of my childhood vacationing in “H-town.”. Everyone will find a Houston day trip...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Freedmen’s Town residents win battle to stay in 4th Ward

It’s been a long, drawn-out fight, but residents of Houston’s first historically Black community are claiming victory in a debate that will allow they to stay in Fourth Ward. Houston’s City Council has approved an amendment to its redistricting plan that keeps Freedmen’s Town, located in historic Fourth...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
CLEVELAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M

HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
GALVESTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: October 24 to 30, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, October 24 through Sunday, October 30, 2022. This week, you can catch a Houstonian on one of the city’s biggest stages, plus K-Pop comes to H-Town, a two-day costumed EDM fest heads to Baytown, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

