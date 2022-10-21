ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Tuskegee man arrested after police said they recovered two stolen firearms

On Saturday, Auburn police arrested a Tuskegee man after police said they recovered two stolen firearms. Marcus Savon Wilson, 41, was arrested on felony warrants charging him with two counts of receiving stolen property second degree. Police said the APD received a call from a victim who reported that a...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WTVM

Opelika police seeking identity of victim in deadly 18-wheeler incident

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a pedestrian hit and killed on I-85 South on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. When officers arrived at the accident scene, they found a female victim struck by an 18-wheeler near mile marker 68. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Alabama man arrested for woman’s body found in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a woman’s body found in Phenix City. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 22, officers discovered the body of 41-year-old Rachael Marie Mixson on the side of Cutrate Road. On Oct. 24, police arrested 40-year-old Jason...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Fields, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Al.com reports Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
WSFA

Reward increased in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has contributed more funds to help solve a homicide. Authorities are trying to find out who killed 31-year-old Takata Floyd. The shooting victim was found in the 500 block of Centennial Way the night of Sept. 5. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was already...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

LaGrange man charged with aggravated assault by strangulation

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police issues arrest warrant after man assaults ex-girlfriend in LaGrange. According to the LaGrange police, officers responded to a residence on Piney Woods Drive about an assault. When authorities arrived at the scene, the victim reported her ex-boyfriend, Shamiya Cameron, assaulted her by punching, kicking and...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika police trying to identify female killed by truck on I-85

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Coroner and Opelika police need your help identifying a female pedestrian killed early Saturday morning along Interstate 85. On October 22 at approximately 2:35 a.m., Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding a traffic crash on I-85 South involving a pedestrian. Officers located a female victim who had been […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

CPD investigating deadly Cantrell Drive shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Joseph Patrick Kelly, age 30, was found on the front porch of his Cantrell Drive home late Saturday night, having been shot. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Kelly dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional, at 11:39 p.m. Bryan […]
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

Pedestrian fatally injured by 18-wheeler in Opelika

A pedestrian was struck and fatally injured by a commercial vehicle while traveling on Interstate 85 South in Opelika early Saturday morning. The accident happened at about 2:35 a.m. as Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding a traffic crash, according to the Opelika Police Department. Responding officers located the victim...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

One killed, one injured in double shooting on Delray Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Delray Drive on Sunday. According to police, one person was killed and another injured in the shooting. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified 19-year-old Marquavious Dozier as the individual who was killed. A condition for the second individual is […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 14-year-old in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A violent weekend across Columbus resulted in two separate shootings that left two people dead and a teenager seriously injured. Neighbors along Delray Drive say there were about 50 shots fired, and a 19-year-old died in the shooting. A woman who says she tried to save the teenager’s life spoke with News Leader 9 about what happened.
COLUMBUS, GA
wtvy.com

Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Forever Aniah: Remembering Aniah Blanchard 3 years later

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday, October 23 marked three years since the death of Homewood, Alabama native, Aniah Blanchard. In Auburn, there was a vigil honoring the life and memory of Aniah in the same town she was kidnapped in. In 2019, Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from a gas station...
HOMEWOOD, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police Department’s ‘crime suppression detail’ results in multiple arrests and charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a Muscogee County “crime suppression operation.” The 3-day detail resulted in the following: 656+ contacts with people 48 arrests (10 released with a summons to appear in court) 99 criminal charges (10 felonies / 89 misdemeanors) 38 criminal arrest warrants served 27 […]
COLUMBUS, GA

