Opelika-Auburn News
Tuskegee man arrested after police said they recovered two stolen firearms
On Saturday, Auburn police arrested a Tuskegee man after police said they recovered two stolen firearms. Marcus Savon Wilson, 41, was arrested on felony warrants charging him with two counts of receiving stolen property second degree. Police said the APD received a call from a victim who reported that a...
WTVM
Opelika police seeking identity of victim in deadly 18-wheeler incident
WTVM
Alabama man arrested for woman’s body found in Phenix City
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Fields, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Al.com reports Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed […]
Reward increased in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has contributed more funds to help solve a homicide. Authorities are trying to find out who killed 31-year-old Takata Floyd. The shooting victim was found in the 500 block of Centennial Way the night of Sept. 5. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was already...
LaGrange man charged with aggravated assault by strangulation
LaGrange Police: Arrest warrant issued for man who strangled, punched and kicked woman
Opelika police trying to identify female killed by truck on I-85
CPD investigating deadly Cantrell Drive shooting
Pedestrian fatally injured by 18-wheeler in Opelika
Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found on side of road in Phenix City
One killed, one injured in double shooting on Delray Drive
Columbus Police: Delray Drive shooting leaves 14-year-old in critical condition
Sheriff’s Office: Inmate who died in Lee County Jail identified as stand-off suspect
The Lee County Sheriff's Office released the name of an inmate who died after being found unresponsive in a Lee County jail cell on Oct 12.
Weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 14-year-old in critical condition
Columbus Police investigating shots fired near Lakebottom Park
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking into a possible shots fired incident near Lakebottom Park. When WRBL arrived on the scene at about 10:10 p.m., around five police vehicles were monitoring the area. This is a developing case. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we continue to gather information.
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
Forever Aniah: Remembering Aniah Blanchard 3 years later
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday, October 23 marked three years since the death of Homewood, Alabama native, Aniah Blanchard. In Auburn, there was a vigil honoring the life and memory of Aniah in the same town she was kidnapped in. In 2019, Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from a gas station...
Columbus Police Department’s ‘crime suppression detail’ results in multiple arrests and charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a Muscogee County “crime suppression operation.” The 3-day detail resulted in the following: 656+ contacts with people 48 arrests (10 released with a summons to appear in court) 99 criminal charges (10 felonies / 89 misdemeanors) 38 criminal arrest warrants served 27 […]
3 Elementary School Students Died In A Fatal Car Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities reported a fatal car accident on Oct. 19 that claimed the lives of three elementary school students from the Muscogee County School District (MCSD). Officials reported that the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School in Muscogee County. Three children aged six, eight, and nine were involved in the wreck.
