Charlotte, NC

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Pelicans-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in North Carolina on Friday night.

However, for the game, they will remain without their best player LaMelo Ball.

The All-Star guard missed their first game of the season as he is dealing with an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: "LaMelo Ball (ankle) listed out for Friday."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium previously reported that Ball would likely miss time.

Ball was the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and after just two seasons in the NBA, he has quickly established himself as the face of their franchise.

However, the Hornets have not been a good team over the last few seasons.

Last year, they were blown out in the play-in tournament (by the Atlanta Hawks) after finishing the regular season as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

On Wednesday evening, they played their first game of the 2022-23 regular season and picked up a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

They won the game by a score of 129-102 and were led by veteran guard Terry Rozier who went off for 24 points, six rebounds and six assists.

As for the Pelicans, they are coming off a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening at Barclays Center in New York.

They won the game by a score of 130-108 and were led by Brandon Ingram, who had 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Pelicans have an impressive big three: Zion Williamson, C.J. McCollum and Ingram.

