Latest numbers, October 21st

By Pat Giblin
 4 days ago

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – There has been minimal change to Broome County’s COVID-19 numbers since yesterday.

293 active cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 57 of them new.

There are currently 57 people in the hospital.

One more person has died, making the number of deaths 562.

