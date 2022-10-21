ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

‘One of our favorite stops;’ ESPN GameDay crew is more than happy to be back at Oregon

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C28bI_0ii5pCQC00

Once upon a time, Eugene seemed like the second home to the ESPN “College GameDay” cast and crew. About a decade ago, the sport’s premier pregame show made at least one trip, if not more, to Eugene to cover a big Oregon Ducks football game.

But it has been five years since the Ducks played a game big enough to warrant the show being on the Oregon campus. Host Rece Davis says it’s good to be back.

“It’s one of our favorite stops to come for ‘College GameDay,’ ” Davis said on Friday. “It’s been a few years since we’ve been here and you know to have (the Ducks) in the top 10, big game like this, and I love doing the show in the dark in the morning. It’s a unique setting and the Oregon fans and students always come out and support the show. So it’s great to be back. We’re looking forward to the show. Looking forward to the game on Saturday.”

That game Davis was speaking about is No. 9 Oregon hosting No. 10 UCLA in what is the Pac-12 Game of the Year thus far. Ironically, it was Chip Kelly’s Ducks teams that made “College GameDay” visit Eugene so often. Now he brings his Bruins (6-0) into Autzen Stadium for a 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff.

But the festivities will kick off way before that. GameDay comes on the air at 6 a.m. local time, and the fans will definitely be out with their signs.

“It’s really gratifying because we feel like we have a responsibility to the sport and to the show to uphold a certain standard,” Davis said. “We understand that. Yes, they’re coming here to see the show, but they’re also coming here because they’re proud of their school. And they’re proud of their team and they want to show their support. So we’re glad to be able to tap into that and to see them come out in the wee hours although you know, college kids that age can keep some unique hours. So maybe it’s not early to them. Maybe it’s just late, so either way, we’re happy.”

Co-host David Pollack, a former Georgia linebacker, has been on GameDay for the last decade, and he’s noticed the show seems to attract a different sort of crowd when they’re in Pac-12 country.

“It’s definitely different. It’s a different vibe,” he said. “I remember when I first started years and years ago, going to USC and like this (Oregon), just shows when you’re starting at 6 a.m. it’s just a different vibe. It’s not the same obviously as it would be on a lot of campuses, but I remember we get over here and the kids are already here and you know, they’ve been up all night. You know, there’s plenty of extracurriculars going on, and it’s just a different kind of crowd.”

Although coach Lee Corso wasn’t available for interviews because of a recent illness, Davis said Corso is in town and looking forward to reuniting with an old friend.

“He’s not missing this with his affinity for the Duck. He’s here to have a reunion with him,” Davis said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Responds To Criticism Of Saturday's Broadcast

Kirk Herbstreit was criticized following Saturday morning's College GameDay broadcast in Eugene, Oregon. Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, the latter of which hosts the show, took criticism for not mentioning the Jermaine Burton situation from last weekend. Burton wasn't disciplined by Alabama head coach Nick Saban after he allegedly struck a...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: No. 1 ranked 2024 prospect in Oregon commits to the Ducks

The Oregon Ducks just landed a massive commitment, getting their 2024 recruiting class off to a hot start. 4-star tight end A.J. Pugliano, the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Oregon, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday morning. Over the weekend, it was projected by multiple sources that he would be committing to the Ducks, and he didn’t waste much time doing so. As someone who grew up in Oregon, the Ducks have always been close to Pugliano’s heart, he told me earlier this year. “I grew up a Duck fan my whole life prior to my recruitment and all of that. I would go to a couple of Duck games a year because both of my parents graduated from Oregon,” Pugliano told me back in February after his visit to Eugene. “From a fan perspective, they’ve been my number one for as long as I can remember.” Pugliano is rated as the No. 5 tight end in the 2024 class, and the No. 91 overall player in the nation. A.J. Pugliano’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 OR TE Rivals 4 5.8 OR TE ESPN 3 79 OR TE On3 Recruiting 3 88 OR TE 247 Composite 4 0/9193 OR TE  Vitals Hometown Medford, Oregon Projected Position Tight End Height 6-foot-4 Weight 220 pounds Class 2024  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on August 4, 2021 Visited Oregon on January 30, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/AJ_Pugliano/status/158461348680969011211
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season. Week 8 of the 2022 regular season wasn't quite as eventful as Week 7, but it was still a significant week in the college football season. Ohio State dominated Iowa, Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood spots in Oregon that are know for serving truly delicious food made with only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Klatt updates his top 10 college football teams after seeing Ohio State in person for the first time

Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt — along with his partner Gus Johnson — has almost become known as one of the voices of Ohio State football with as many games as he’s called over the last three seasons. Despite it all, he tends to have an unbiased and well-thought opinion when it comes to his voice compared to many others out there (ahem — cough, cough, Desmond Howard).
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Column: Oregon’s win over UCLA puts College Football Playoff committee in a tough spot

Take a second and think back to Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. It was 50 days ago. Not an extraordinary amount of time, but long enough that you may forget some minor details and minutiae from that 24-hour period. Do you remember what the weather was like? What about your breakfast choice? Could you tell me any meal you had on that day or name any of the people that you spent time with that early fall Saturday? Are you struggling to come up with answers to these questions, racking your brain and finding that you forgot a lot about what happened on that...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Four-star OL Iapani Laloulu commits to Oregon

Over the last decade Oregon has been a destination school for some of the top players in Hawaii and the Ducks have just landed the island’s best. Iapani Laloulu, the four-star offensive guard from Honolulu (Hawaii) Farrington and state’s No. 1 prospect, announced his commitment to Oregon on Monday, choosing the Ducks over the likes of Arizona, Miami, Tennessee and several other national programs that made up his double-digit scholarship offer list.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy