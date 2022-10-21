ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Tyler Marr named Fort Collins' new deputy city manager

By Molly Bohannon, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 4 days ago
Fort Collins' current interim deputy city manager Tyler Marr will step into the role permanently on Oct. 31.

City Manager Kelly DiMartino selected Marr after a competitive national search that began to replace former deputy city manager Kyle Stannert. Marr was one of three finalists for the position.

Stannert left the city to become city manager in Bothell, Washington. DiMartino herself was also serving as a deputy city manager before being promoted to city manager earlier this year, so Stannert's departure left a second opening. However, the city is restructuring to a format with just one deputy moving forward.

Marr has been working as interim deputy city manager since May. Prior to his current role, he held various city positions ranging from assistant city manager to senior policy and project manager. He completed his undergraduate studies at Colorado State University and later received a Master of Public Administration from the University of Kansas.

“I am thrilled and grateful to be able to keep serving the Fort Collins community alongside my talented City colleagues in this new capacity as we work to continue providing exceptional service to our residents,” Marr said in the release.

As deputy city manager, Marr will serve as a member of the city’s executive lead team and co-manage "a wide array of responsibilities spanning the city's full operations" with DiMartino, according to the city's press release.

