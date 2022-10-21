ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, IN

Multi-car accident reported at State Road 144, Centenary Road intersection

By Lance Gideon, The Reporter Times
A traffic accident has been reported at the intersection of State Road 144 and Centenary Road outside Mooresville Friday afternoon.

According to a post by the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department, there were 10 vehicles involved in the accident.

"This area will be shut down for a while," MMPD said in its post. "Johnson County is shutting down the roads at 144 and 37/69."

In a Facebook post by the Bargersville Fire Department, the incident was described as a "mass casualty vehicle crash."

MMPD asks motorists to find alternative routes.

In an email sent to Waverly Elementary School families Friday afternoon, Mooresville Consolidated School Corporation said the "severe accident involving multiple vehicles and a semi at the intersection" was causing buses to be delayed.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Multi-car accident reported at State Road 144, Centenary Road intersection

