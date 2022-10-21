Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Fight over shoes leads to deadly shooting, man arrested for murder, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was shot to death during an argument about shoes at a corner store over the weekend, according to the San Antonio police. Around 6:05 p.m. police arrived at Pic Nic located at 919 Guadalupe...
KTSA
Two teens face capital murder charges after east side double shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two of three teenagers accused in an east side double shooting are facing capital murder charges. Investigators say 16-year-old Omar Neal and 17-year-old Devin Taylor were shot at an apartment complex on September 18, and they both died at an area hospital. Police say...
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who shot a mother and son at Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who shot a mother and a son at their Northside home. The incident happened at the 800 block of Alametos Street at around 6 p.m. According to officials, a man in a blue Toyota Tundra drove up and...
KSAT 12
Woman shot, killed outside downtown area convenience store identified
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was fatally wounded outside a downtown area convenience store last weekend has been identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim on Tuesday as 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas. San Antonio police said a gray vehicle with several people inside it pulled...
KSAT 12
2 wounded in shooting during altercation at East Side home, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a domestic disturbance led to a shooting at a home on the city’s East Side late Monday night. Officers were called around 11 p.m. to a home in the 800 block of Richland Drive, not far from Gembler Road and AT&T Center Parkway after receiving word of shots fired.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting woman to death
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man caught on camera murdering a woman at an east-side truck stop, has been sentenced to nearly thirty years in prison. 64-year-old Gregory Morrison learned his sentence Monday after pleading guilty to the shooting death of 42-year-old Ann Marie Black. Security footage showed...
foxsanantonio.com
$20K reward offered to identify suspect who shot man to death in 2010
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward for help in solving a murder from 12 years ago. The shooting occurred around 1:00 a.m., Oct. 21, 2010, on Village Path towards the Northeast Side of town. Police say 20-year-old Eric Mendoza was found shot to death inside...
KSAT 12
Man stabbed while purchasing groceries at H-E-B self-checkout; suspect has not been found, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a man who stabbed another man at a self-checkout kiosk inside an H-E-B on the city’s Southwest Side on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called around 1:40 p.m. to an H-E-B in the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive, not far from Springvale Drive and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.
KTSA
Three men on the run after shooting on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for three men who witnesses saw running from the scene of a shooting on the Northeast side. It happened just after 1:30 A.M. Tuesday on Parkwood Drive. KSAT-12 reports the victim was shot by three men who were last seen on...
KSAT 12
SAPD: 2 people, including innocent bystander, shot at in apartment complex shooting
SAN ANTONIO – An altercation at a Southwest Side apartment complex led to a shooting that injured two, including an innocent bystander, according to San Antonio police. At 2:50 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 4800 block of W Military Drive for a shooting in progress. Police said...
foxsanantonio.com
Driver to be charged with intoxicated manslaughter in wreck that killed motorcyclist
SAN ANTONIO – A driver has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after he struck and killed a motorcyclistover the weekend. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Nolan Andrew McKee of Bulverde. Police say he was riding down Blanco Road late Sunday night, when a car next to...
foxsanantonio.com
Cantu family speaks about 'horrific rollercoaster' their son has been on since shooting
SAN ANTONIO - For the first time, we're hearing from the family of a San Antonio teen shot by a police officer while he sat in his car eating a hamburger. It's been more than 20 days since 17-year-old Erik Cantu was shot in the McDonald's parking lot on Blanco Road near Churchill High School by former San Antonio Police officer James Brennand.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police say missing 6-year-old girl found safe
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 6-year-old girl who went missing Saturday. 6-year-old Aracely Flores is 4’ 05” tall, 55 pounds, and has hazel eyes with blond hair. Aracely was last seen wearing a pink Nike shirt with black shorts and pink and purple Nike shoes.
KSAT 12
Suspects on the run after woman shot, killed near downtown-area convenience store, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple suspects are on the run after a shooting outside of a downtown-area convenience store left one woman dead, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday on S Richter St & Guadalupe Street. Police said a gray vehicle pulled up...
KSAT 12
Registration sticker expired for 13 years leads to fugitive arrest, Jourdanton police say
JOURDANTON, Texas – A registration sticker that was 13 years out of date led to the arrest of one man sought on a warrant out of Bexar County, according to the Jourdanton Police Department. Charles Fields, of San Antonio, was pulled over on Monday night because of that expired...
foxsanantonio.com
BCSO deputy arrested for assault after elbowing boyfriend in face, officials say
SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for assault early Monday morning. Angelica Flores was booked for assault with bodily injury after a fight with her boyfriend. The arrest happened just after 12:30 a.m. when deputies were called out after getting call from her partner who...
KSAT 12
Man shot while walking on city’s West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after he was targeted in a shooting while walking on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. At 10:31 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 2300 block of W Cesar Chavez Boulevard. Police...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Argument leads to shooting outside Northeast Side 7-Eleven
SAN ANTONIO – An argument outside a convenience store left one person injured Friday, said San Antonio police. SAPD officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of North Foster Road Friday night. Police say a 7-Eleven employee got into an argument with someone they knew when they...
foxsanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for suspect who shot at vehicle while at a stoplight
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for an unknown suspect who is accused of shooting at a vehicle, leaving two people hospitalized. The incident happened at the intersection of W.W. White Road and E Houston Street at around 10:15 p.m. Police say that three people were inside...
