San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Woman shot, killed outside downtown area convenience store identified

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was fatally wounded outside a downtown area convenience store last weekend has been identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim on Tuesday as 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas. San Antonio police said a gray vehicle with several people inside it pulled...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio police say missing 6-year-old girl found safe

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 6-year-old girl who went missing Saturday. 6-year-old Aracely Flores is 4’ 05” tall, 55 pounds, and has hazel eyes with blond hair. Aracely was last seen wearing a pink Nike shirt with black shorts and pink and purple Nike shoes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: Argument leads to shooting outside Northeast Side 7-Eleven

SAN ANTONIO – An argument outside a convenience store left one person injured Friday, said San Antonio police. SAPD officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of North Foster Road Friday night. Police say a 7-Eleven employee got into an argument with someone they knew when they...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

