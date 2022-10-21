ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bardstown, KY

FBI says 'evidence collected' at farm in Crystal Rogers case

By Krista Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago
The FBI announced Friday afternoon that it had concluded its search of a Bardstown farm that’s been a focal point of the investigation into Crystal Rogers’ disappearance more than seven years ago.

"We hope that the evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers’ disappearance," the agency said in a twitter statement. "FBI Louisville, and all of our law enforcement partners, are committed to successfully resolving this case and giving Crystal’s family peace, and more importantly justice.

Up a paved road on Friday, a Bardstown police cruiser blocked the entrance to the massive farm, which has been frequented in hopes of finding the missing mother of five that the neighboring farm has posted a sign ensuring people understand their land is not connected.

Just after noon, an FBI mobile command center left the property – indicating the end of the latest search. Owned by the mother of Rogers’ then-boyfriend, Brooks Houck, the farm is the last known place Rogers was seen alive in 2015. It has been searched at least three times.

Houck, father of Rogers' youngest child, has denied involvement in her disappearance and has never been charged.

Rogers was reported missing after her car was found parked alongside Bluegrass Parkway.

Aside from the multiple searches of the farm on Paschal Ballard Lane – which sits on nearly 300 acres – federal agents also searched a subdivision of Bardstown where Houck owns properties. They tore up a driveway in August 2021 and hauled away “several items of interest,” but have remained mum on what, if anything, was found related to Rogers.

The Houck family has endured consistent monitoring and media scrutiny – plus Brooks Houck’s older brother lost his job as a Bardstown police officer after interfering with the investigation.

The Rogers’ family has endured letdown after letdown with each search failing to lead them to a sense of closure. Five children have endured milestones and holidays with the absence of their mom, while their grandma has endured the struggle to maintain a supportive role while not knowing where her baby is.

How her car ended up on the side of a highway has never been explained. It likely would have passed by the house down the road that now has a ‘Bring Crystal Home’ sign out front.

Sherry Ballard, Crystal’s mom, said she knows people don’t think much of a car parked alongside a road – but she hopes someone, someday soon, might remember noticing it, and, who was in it that night.

“I’m trying not to get too excited about it cause I don’t want such a let down if nothing is found,” Ballard said on the first day of the latest search.

Aside from remaining strong for her other children and grandchildren, Ballard has been relentless in her quest for answers – agreeing to countless media interviews over the years to ensure her daughter’s disappearance doesn’t float away from the public’s focus. The case was featured on HLN’s “Real Life Nightmare” docuseries and in multiple podcasts.

Rogers is the only known person missing from Bardstown – a town just shy of 12,000 where dogs go unchained.

According to the national database for missing people, Crystal Maria Rogers, who was 35 when she disappeared, is a little tall for a woman, standing at about 5’9. She has strawberry blonde hair and three tattoos: stars on her foot, feet prints on her back and Tigger on her ankle.

She was last seen by Houck on the afternoon of July 3, 2015, he said.

“They went out and they came home and he went to bed and supposedly she stayed up on her phone,” the website says about the circumstances of her case. “Crystal’s vehicle was located with a flat tire on the Bluegrass Parkway near the 14-mile marker west bound. Inside the vehicle was her cell phone and purse. The doors were unlocked and the keys were still in the car.”

The FBI asks that anyone with information regarding Rogers' disappearance submit tips at http://crystalrogerstaskforce.com or call 502-263-6000.

Bryan Aldrich
2d ago

fbi needs to search the police department Justin's ambush was an inside job and connected to Rogers

