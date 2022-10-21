Read full article on original website
fortatkinsononline.com
Black Hawk Artists announce 49th annual show
A group of women artists, known as the Black Hawk Artists, has announced the opening of its 49th annual art show. This year, the event will be held at the Hoard Historical Museum, 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson. The show will begin with an opening reception, Sunday, Nov. 6, from...
spectrumnews1.com
Christmas Fantasy House opens its doors for the 29th year
MILWAUKEE — Christmas is coming to town, with a mission of giving back. The Christmas Fantasy House in Milwaukee is opening its door for its 29th year. This year, the annual event is themed “Christmas Spirit,” and the house itself is created with the spirit of giving in mind.
milwaukeemag.com
7 Local Places to Take Cozy Craft Classes
Fiberwood Studio offers no-experience-needed weaving classes. The classes run for about six weeks and are offered at various times throughout the afternoon and evening. There are still openings available for Fiberwood’s fall class session, winter session and the one-day “Hello Loom” class on Oct. 22. 2. Milwaukee...
fortatkinsononline.com
‘What’s up? with Michael Clish’: learning about the Whitewater Arts Alliance
In this edition of What’s up? with Michael Clish, Michael and his guests, Whitewater Arts Alliance Co-President Ruth Hansen and Whitewater Arts Alliance board member Jeff McDonald, discuss the history, structure, programing and advantages of becoming a member of the Whitewater Arts Alliance, a nonprofit organization focused on bringing art exhibitions, workshops, public art initiatives, concerts and other art-related activities to members of the Whitewater community and the surrounding area.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedarburg family buys orchard, opens it to the public
CEDARBURG - After years of hard work together, a family has started its own orchard in Cedarburg. Honey Creek Orchard, 8210 Pioneer Road, has all to offer families looking for some fall fun. Grace and Joe Kassander built their home and farm from a blank slate of land they bought...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
We Energies Cookie Book coming to Washington County Fair Park
Washington Co., WI – As We Energies prepares to raise electric and home heating rates in January 2023 it is still committed to handing out free cookie books. This year the Cookie Book will be distributed Thursday, November 10 from Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Highway PV from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WISN
George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town to play American Family Field
MILWAUKEE — George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will play at American Field Field next year. It's been more than 20 years since Strait has played at the Milwaukee ballpark. He performed the ballpark's first concert in its inaugural year on May 19, 2001. "We are thrilled...
royalpurplenews.com
Fall at The Fuzzy Pig
My brother, I and our parents own this farm. I think it’s pretty cool to be unique in Whitewater. Especially in today’s economy with gas prices, Janesville Mall is always empty and this is a one stop destination that has a lot of stuff with gifts, candles, wines, alcohol, coffee, antiques, and nostalgic items. The restaurant is a fun fall place to visit. We’re one mile outside of Whitewater so it’s a unique experience. It’s quiet and nice to see the fall experience being shown to everybody that would come by. There’s always something different going on here even with the merchandise. We’re open seven days a week all year long.
CBS 58
'I can't tell you how lucky we are to have the community and family': Freese's Candy Shoppe endures through the decades in West Allis
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Freese's Candy Shoppe is a place that’s been serving up tasty goodness since 1928 in West Allis. "It's longevity, we are very fortunate. We work very hard. It's not an easy business," said owner Wendy Matel. "We make most of our candy. It's made from scratch. It’s a lot of work we put all of our heart and soul into it."
fortatkinsononline.com
DNR: Check conifer trees for severe root disease
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released earlier this month information alerting the public to risk of severe root disease in conifer trees. According to the release, the public is asked to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion...
On Milwaukee
Walker's Point dining guide
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Walker's Point is a highly diverse neighborhood, offering equally as...
Community grieves the 6 lives lost in Hartland apartment fire at vigil
After grappling with the loss of six lives in an apartment fire, Hartland residents gathered in an impromptu vigil Friday night to rally around those who need help.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebration of Life today, October 21, 2022 for Diane and Fritz Wohlwend
October 21, 2022 – Per the wishes of Fritz and Diane there was no formal funeral, instead we plan to have a celebratory gathering October 21, 2022, starting at 4 pm, at the VFW Post #1393, 260 Sand Drive, West Bend. Fritz and Diane appreciated numerous charities and their efforts. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite Veteran’s Charity or Animal Rescue.
liveforlivemusic.com
Widespread Panic Gets Tour Manager Involved On Second Night In Milwaukee [Audio]
Widespread Panic returned to the Riverside Theater on Saturday night to rock the venue with extended scorchers and fan-favorite covers for the band’s second of three shows in Milwaukee. Sunshine and college game day in Brew Town ensured that most attendees were buzzing as they staggered toward the legendary theater. Like always, the six-headed monster from Athens, GA didn’t disappoint.
These are the fundraisers for the Hartland fire victims
Six people died in a murder-suicide and fire at a home in Hartland, Wis. The community is now raising money for families affected by the tragedy.
fortatkinsononline.com
Sara Rodriguez makes campaign stop in Fort
Democratic Party candidate for lieutenant governor Sara Rodriguez was a featured speaker Saturday at an after-canvass rally sponsored by the Jefferson County Democratic Party. The event was held at Paddy Coughlin’s Pub, Fort Atkinson. Canvassers, who had spent the day knocking on area doors in support of Assembly District...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin State Park passes available at local libraries starting Nov. 1
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is launching a state park pilot program with local libraries in the state of Wisconsin. The program will ensure that park and forest vehicle admission day passes are available for up to 1,000 library card holders. The pilot program, “Check Out Wisconsin State...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health resign, plan to start independent group
Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. are resigning, saying they want to start an independent practice, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. Most of the resigning surgeons turned in 90-day notices in September, the report said. The journal didn't specify how many surgeons...
Hartland fire victims identified, include four kids
The Hartland Police Department has identified the six victims who were killed in a house fire earlier this week.
