Long Pond, PA

Domestic dispute call leads to SWAT standoff in Long Pond

By Brian Myszkowski, Pocono Record
 4 days ago
A standoff in Long Pond required Pocono Mountain Regional Police to deploy their SWAT team after they were called on a domestic dispute Thursday, the department announced.

According to a release from PMRP, officers were dispatched to 446 Cedar Drive for a domestic dispute call involving a knife. The female victim reported that Mack Antonoff came after her with the knife and attempted to stab her several times, resulting in minor injuries, though she was able to escape the home.

Antonoff allegedly told the victim he would ambush police with a sniper rifle prior to her leaving the house.Antonoff proceeded to exit the home with a firearm, during which time a neighbor called and stated that Antonoff was lying prone in the woods with something in his hands. PMRP activated their SWAT unit and shut down various roads around the home. Police also found that an elderly female was still inside the home.

At one point, Antonoff came out onto the porch of the home and fired multiple volleys from a handgun.

PMRP negotiators eventually made contact with the elderly female, instructing her to go to the front door. Once there, SWAT members were able to extract her from the home safely.

PMRP officers proceeded to request that Antonoff leave the home, though he was unresponsive. After several hours, SWAT members and a K9 unit entered the home and took Antonoff into custody.

Police found Antonoff to have suffered from a self-inflicted injury, and had him flown to a level one trauma center for treatment.

Antonoff has been charged with a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault, a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault, and a second-degree misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.

PMRP officers were assisted at the scene by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

