LANCASTER, OH (October 25, 2022) – Lancaster City Schools is pleased to invite the community to the groundbreaking ceremony for the new high school building on Thursday, October 27th, at 4:30 p.m. at 1312 Granville Pike. This is the final project in the district’s master facilities plan, made possible because of the community’s incredible support of the schools. The new high school, estimated to be 369,393 square feet, will include 4,528 square feet of mezzanines. The renderings below show what the building will look like from the exterior.

LANCASTER, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO