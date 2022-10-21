Read full article on original website
Ex-PayPal CEO Wants Middle-Income Earners to Reach ‘Nirvana’ With Credit Card Platform
Former PayPal CEO Bill Harris has launched Nirvana Money, a credit card product for middle-income earners as consumers work to keep their heads above water amid inflation. The company combines “the best features of a credit card, a bank account and a gamified rewards program into a single card,” according to a Monday (Oct. 24) news release.
Harnessing Consumer Attention in a Time of Financial Uncertainty
Health-focused ecosystems that connect financial functions like payments are of particular value to consumers in an uncertain economy, Lynx Head of Business Development and Partnerships Tali Goldstein writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. As the economy continues to...
Large African Companies Seek Better Ways to Buy and Spend
When it comes to corporate procurement, managing tail spending — smaller purchases that make up the bulk of transactions but only account for a small fraction of a company’s total expenditure — can be notoriously hard to keep a tab on, especially for large enterprises. Let’s take...
Payment Declines Are the 'Silent Killer' of Subscriber Lifetime Value
A payment decline feels like a slap in the face to subscribers, especially when it’s the result of a processing mistake on the part of a merchant or issuer. Timing couldn’t be worse for such mishandling of these recurring subscription payments, so getting it right is a smart investment.
CFO Tells of ‘3-Bucket’ Balancing Act at Healthcare Startup
For the chief financial officer (CFO) of a small, early-stage startup, every day is different. Broadly speaking, though, the duties fall into three categories, Greater Good Health CFO Michael Grover told PYMNTS. There is the core financial process that helps teams understand the financials of the business and optimize performance;...
Modernizing the Smokestack Economy with BNPL and Industrial Marketplaces
The process of getting rid of paper invoices and checks may not be new, but the drive to solve this old problem is generating some new thinking — especially when it comes to the transformation of big, old, dirty industries. That creativity is bringing some of the oldest of...
Plastiq Launches Updated Embedded Finance Solution
B2B payments platform Plastiq has launched the next generation of its Plastiq Connect embedded finance product, saying it now offers an embeddable user interface (UI) that requires less development time. With Plastiq Connect, platforms can enable multiple payment methods and disbursement options that let their business customers more easily pay...
JPMorgan to Offer Meta Pay as Checkout Option
Meta has launched a partnership with J.P. Morgan Payments to offer Meta Pay as a checkout option for J.P. Morgan merchants. In an announcement sent to PYMNTS Tuesday (Oct. 25), the company said this means J.P. Morgan Payments merchants can add Meta Pay — known as Facebook Pay until June — to their websites as a checkout option on both desktop and mobile.
How Banks and Merchants Can Drive Customer Digital Engagement
In an environment where consumers are tightening their belts and rethinking brand loyalty, item-level data can be key for retailers, Banyan founder and CEO Jehan Luth writes in “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish,” a new PYMNTS eBook. Merchants and financial institutions that...
EBay Bids on Luxury Recommerce to Woo Young Shoppers
After spending years in a losing battle with Amazon, eBay is returning to its roots. In an interview with the Financial Times (FT) Friday (Oct. 21), CEO Jamie Iannone said the company is confident that a rise in demand for second-hand luxury goods — as well as a move back to its origins as a place for used items — will help eBay turn things around.
Healthcare Firm NationsBenefits Names PayPal Vet Tushar N. Shah CEO
Member engagement, benefits administration and healthcare company NationsBenefits has appointed PayPal veteran Tushar N. Shah as CEO and president of financial technology. In this role, Shah is tasked with helping the company continue to develop and expand its benefits flex card solution and develop new payments infrastructure and products for healthcare, NationsBenefits said Monday (Oct. 24) in a press release.
Businesses Push Banks, FIs for Innovation in B2B Payments
You could call it a case of better late than never. This is as financial institutions (FIs) around the globe work to bring the speed and convenience that is the expected norm for consumer transactions into the business-to-business (B2B) payments world. In fact, this month alone, The Clearing House (TCH),...
WooCommerce, Payoneer Partner to Help Asian Merchants Sell Globally
ECommerce platform WooCommerce will soon make commerce payments technology company Payoneer’s Checkout plug-in available to its merchants across Asia, enabling them to start accepting payments from customers worldwide. The Checkout payment acceptance solutions is designed for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that offer direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales and aim to...
Kuwait’s Central Bank Asks Volunteers to Test Its BNPL Product
The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) announced that it has allowed a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) product to begin testing with volunteer customers and merchants before launching in the market. The test is to take place within CBK’s Regulatory Sandbox — a “safe space” that allows for the...
Companies See Higher-Than-Usual CFO Turnover in Uncertain Climate
The chief financial officers (CFOs) of a number of the largest companies in the U.S. have stepped down recently, a trend happening as America’s corporations face continued pressure from rising inflation. As The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) noted in a report Sunday (Oct. 23), autumn often sees higher turnover...
Macy’s and Dick’s Join Retailers in Trimming Holiday Hiring
Retailers and other employers who engage in seasonal hiring are facing a season of rising prices, reduced consumer spending and worries about a recession. As Barrons reported Sunday, this has led some retailers to cut back on hiring seasonal workers this year or to simply not release hiring goals for 2022.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Jack Henry Employs Payrailz to Launch P2P Solution
Payments processing company Jack Henry is leveraging its recent acquisition of the Payrailz payments platform with the launch of a standalone person-to-person (P2P) payments solution. “Operating as the industry’s only financial institution-centric, open-loop, real-time P2P payments solution, Jack Henry’s offering provides a flexible, convenient way to send money to virtually...
Yaydoo Buys Oyster to Scale B2B Payments Solutions Across LatAm
B2B solutions provider Yaydoo has acquired payments solution Oyster Financial in a move that it said boosts its position as a B2B payments solution provider in the Latin America (LATAM) market. The acquisition adds Oyster’s financial services for freelancers and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the LATAM region to...
Bank of America Expands Reporting, Forecasting in AR Matching Solution
Bank of America has added more reporting and new forecasting capabilities to Intelligent Receivables, its accounts receivables (AR) matching solution. With these new capabilities, the solution will provide clients with insights based on historical trends and customer behavior, Bank of America said Monday (Oct. 24) in a press release. “The...
