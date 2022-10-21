ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

realtybiznews.com

A San Antonio Roundup of Four "Go To" Real Estate Professional

In this special Sunday roundup of the top U.S. real estate agents, we want to refocus on a significant market. San Antonio, Texas, is a crucial region not only in the state but for the country where industry trends are concerned. And recent news of the scramble to adapt to rising interest rates by Texas builders is important for anyone buying or selling homes. The economy will soon lead us into a highly competitive market where hiring the very best marketers will be crucial. With this in mind, here are four of San Antonio’s “go to” property professionals.
foxsanantonio.com

LEGOLAND Discovery Center displays Texas' largest LEGO pumpkin build

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of National Pumpkin Day, the LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio will display Texas’ largest LEGO Duplo pumpkin build and its all part of the Brick-or-Treat Monster Party running through October 31st. The large pumpkin was built by Master Model Builder, Kevin Hintz. The...
KSAT 12

View CPS Energy map for reported power outages

SAN ANTONIO – Severe weather can cause challenges to the reliability of electricity. Above-ground electrical equipment can sustain damage caused by lightning, falling tree limbs hitting power lines, or power lines being broken. CPS Energy monitors the situation during severe weather and is prepared to respond quickly and safely...
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Haunted houses San Antonio 2022 – 6 scariest places near you 👻

If you’re searching for a spooky good time, there are some great haunted houses in the San Antonio, Texas area. This season, haunted trails and asylums will be open, so get ready for a fun, fright-filled Halloween activity. We’ve compiled a list of the scariest scream-fests in the area.
