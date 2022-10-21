Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
San Antonio's Mission Solar charges up expansion, hiring more employees
The company plans to double its staff across two phases.
1,700-acre luxury retirement community now selling 500 homes in Boerne
Home prices begin in the mid $400,000s.
Rackspace to leave Windcrest headquarters for San Antonio's Northside
The headquarters has been there for 14 years.
Top Large Workplace: Security Service Federal Credit Union employees say they feel valued
A hybrid workplace and strong communication from management earn high grades from credit union's employees.
Free Spirit Distillery to open $2 million facility in New Braunfels
The distillery will also produce clear spirits aged in whiskey barrels.
San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q sues suppliers over chicken it says is 'too salty to consume'
Bill Miller's attorney said the chain is no longer using the companies as a poultry supplier because of the dispute.
California wing ‘Spot’ eyeing first San Antonio location on Far Westside
The restaurant's fries are topped with boneless Buffalo wings.
New Braunfels' river parking lots raise over $500K from 'rowdy crowds'
Over 32,000 pounds of trash was collected this season.
realtybiznews.com
A San Antonio Roundup of Four "Go To" Real Estate Professional
In this special Sunday roundup of the top U.S. real estate agents, we want to refocus on a significant market. San Antonio, Texas, is a crucial region not only in the state but for the country where industry trends are concerned. And recent news of the scramble to adapt to rising interest rates by Texas builders is important for anyone buying or selling homes. The economy will soon lead us into a highly competitive market where hiring the very best marketers will be crucial. With this in mind, here are four of San Antonio’s “go to” property professionals.
Bakery Lorraine has an opening date for Texas Hill Country location
Hey Boerne, get ready for macarons and other fresh French delights.
foxsanantonio.com
LEGOLAND Discovery Center displays Texas' largest LEGO pumpkin build
SAN ANTONIO – In honor of National Pumpkin Day, the LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio will display Texas’ largest LEGO Duplo pumpkin build and its all part of the Brick-or-Treat Monster Party running through October 31st. The large pumpkin was built by Master Model Builder, Kevin Hintz. The...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Food Bank invites community to 'Scare out Hunger' on Halloween
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank announced Tuesday a new partnership to help “Scare out Hunger" from our community. Scare out Hunger is a food and fund drive led by youth in our community. The Food Bank is asking you to collect much-needed non-perishable food items on...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Humane Society celebrates 70 years of connecting pets with fur-ever families
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Humane Society is celebrating 70 years of service, connecting pets in need with their forever families. The non-profit was founded in 1952 and on Tuesday they celebrated with this special “Connecting Friends for Life" event. For the past seven decades, the Humane Society...
tpr.org
Phase one of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park is now open after years of construction
WEDNESDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" — Long known as the birthplace of San Antonio, efforts to revitalize San Pedro Creek are well underway with the first phase now complete. Phase one of the multi-year $300-million project was completed earlier this month. Completion of phase one was celebrated with the opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park.
San Antonio's Bakery Lorraine sets Nov. 1 opening date for new Boerne store
The Hill Country shop is the Alamo City-based business' sixth location.
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg Abbott
I often debate with my father-in-law over which has the best hamburger in San Antonio. He believes it is Chester's Hamburgers. While I love Chester's, I have always preferred Chris Madrid's. So, I was surprised today to see the online criticism being directed at Chris Madrid's for hosting an event for Gov. Greg Abbott this week.
KSAT 12
View CPS Energy map for reported power outages
SAN ANTONIO – Severe weather can cause challenges to the reliability of electricity. Above-ground electrical equipment can sustain damage caused by lightning, falling tree limbs hitting power lines, or power lines being broken. CPS Energy monitors the situation during severe weather and is prepared to respond quickly and safely...
San Antonio mainstay The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar reopens after more than two year hiatus
Parents may be delighted to know that the massive playscape for kiddos has also returned.
The truth surrounding the 1996 Devil's Den murders in San Antonio
The truth and the urban legend are not one in the same.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Haunted houses San Antonio 2022 – 6 scariest places near you 👻
If you’re searching for a spooky good time, there are some great haunted houses in the San Antonio, Texas area. This season, haunted trails and asylums will be open, so get ready for a fun, fright-filled Halloween activity. We’ve compiled a list of the scariest scream-fests in the area.
