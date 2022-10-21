ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Douglas County authorities investigating dozens of suspicious grass fires

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Authorities in Douglas County are investigating six suspicious grass fire incidents over the past two months.

Firefighters say all six fire incidents are in the same area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora.

Investigators say the fires have other similarities and authorities believe someone may be setting them.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who may have noticed something suspicious in the area of one of the fires to call the Sheriff’s Office, 785-841-0007, or Douglas County Crime Stoppers, 785-843-TIPS (8477).

Investigators are especially interested in vehicles that may have been in the area of one of the fires.

Officers released the locations of some of the most recent suspicious fire incidents:

  • Oct. 21 – A grass fire in the 1800 block of N 1000 Road.
  • Oct. 17 – Three fires started within minutes of each other between the 1700 block and the 2100 block of N 900 Road.
  • Oct. 10 – Seven fires started within 30 minutes of each other between the 1400 block of N 1100 Road and the Johnson County line.
  • Oct. 6 – Five fires in the afternoon in the 1500 block to the 2400 block of N 1100 Road.
  • Sept. 29 – Eight fires in the afternoon in the 1400 block to 2400 block of N 1100 Road.
  • Sept. 25 – Several grass fires along K-10 in the area of E 1900 Road.
“Thankfully none of the fires so far have caused considerable damage to property or injured anyone, but because they are suspicious in nature and with their location near Kansas Highway 10, this is a dangerous game someone is playing,” Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister said. “We want these to stop, and we are asking for the community’s assistance in this investigation.”

Consolidated Fire District No. 1 increased staffing and is patrolling the area in hopes of catching whoever is responsible for the fires. Firefighters also say having patrols allows them to respond faster to any emergency calls in the area.

The State Fire Marshal and Kansas Highway Patrol are also involved in the investigations.

FOX4 News Kansas City

