Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
DEQ releases 2023 IPDES Permit Issuance Plan
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) released the 2023 Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Program (IPDES) Permit Issuance Plan for the upcoming calendar year. The plan provides the regulated community, US Environmental Protection Agency, and other state, federal, tribal, and interested entities with information...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho finds another deer with chronic wasting disease
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The first confirmed case this year of chronic wasting disease has been detected in a deer in Idaho County in north-central Idaho, state wildlife officials said. Idaho Fish and Game on Friday said a white-tailed deer found dead along the side of the road tested...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – October 24, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1.Oregon and Idaho are experimenting with the idea of expanding Idaho’s western border to include Eastern Oregon. In order for it to happen,both state legislatures would have to formally approve of the border change and then it would go to Congress.
How Ammon Bundy Could Shock The Idaho Political World Next Month
Ammon Bundy has continued his campaign for Idaho governor. As election day nears, can Mr. Bundy shock the political world by defeating Idaho's current Republican Governor, Brad Little?. Governor Little appears to be very confident in his reelection chances. Unlike most political campaigns, we have not seen or heard many...
kidnewsradio.com
‘Nation’s Report Card’ results are in for Idaho students
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The latest scores in the National Assessment for Education Progress (NAEP) provide some encouraging news for Idaho as schools continue working to boost student achievement in mathematics and reading. Nationwide, student scores have dropped since the NAEP assessments were last administered to fourth- and eighth-graders...
Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal
A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor
The race for Idaho’s next lieutenant governor hinges on a clash between a longtime Republican legislative leader who pledged to work closely with the governor and Idaho Legislature, and a Democratic trial attorney who says she’s running to shake up Idaho government, which she believes has moved too far to the right. Speaker of the […] The post Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho Saloon Is A Surprisingly Neat Airbnb (Pictures)
Everyone that I have met, has told me that there's so much to see in Idaho. So I've started looking at Airbnb's in different parts of the state that my wife and I could truly get out and enjoy all that this state has to offer. One of those Airbnb's...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho opioid abatement funds now exceed $26 million
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced Idaho has received more than $26 million in opioid settlement funds following the state’s final 2022 payment last week. The money is being distributed to the state, regional health districts, cities and counties to fight the opioid addiction...
Go Back in History at Idaho’s Famous “Map Rock” in Nampa
My mom and sister both study archeology and participate in various digs and explorations around the west coast. There are so many fascinating discoveries still being made constantly and while history was not my strong suit in school, I find much of it fascinating. Some incredible prehistoric writings, drawings and...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho gas prices still falling amid global recession fears
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.32/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 4.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 68.5...
An Idaho Town That is Strangely Listed as a Great Place to Visit in Winter
House Beautiful issued a list of 40 towns and cities the writers believe you would enjoy visiting in winter. One is a small town where I used to live and I was surprised because I’ve actually visited another dozen. Even one place is listed in Idaho. Did the Chamber of Commerce in that city offer a bribe? Because if I was compiling a list of the best winter towns only in Idaho, it wouldn’t be near the top of my list.
Caution, Idaho Prepares For Wild Winter Snowfall This Week
You don't have to be a rabid fan of the HBO series Game of Thrones to understand the phrase, 'winter is coming.' In some parts of our state, winter leaves for about a month or two. Multiple weather reports say it's time to ditch the lawnmower and break out the snow shovel.
This Sparkling Idaho City Was Named One of America’s Prettiest in Winter
Earlier this month, Country Living Magazine posted a list titled “40 of the Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter.” We fully expected one or more Idaho cities to appear on the list, but we were pretty shocked that THIS was the one that got picked!. In...
La Nina dominates NOAA's winter outlook
PACIFIC NORTHWEST - Drought conditions in Washington, Idaho and Oregon should improve this winter, but worsen in much of the West, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Thursday, Oct. 20. NOAA primarily based its outlook for December, January and February on a La Nina expected to prevail for a...
Is Banning Drag Performances In Idaho Against The 1st Amendment?
Sometimes, boys dress like girls and put on a show. A show that a lot of people enjoy, be it members of our LGBTQ+ community, allies, or just folks who enjoy some fun entertainment. Were you about to guess that some people are irate about it and are doing everything...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho man sentenced for threatening to kill prosecutors
BOISE — Nathanael Michael West, 25, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 84 months in federal prison for three counts of mailing threatening communications, U.S. Attorney Joshua D. Hurwit announced today. In imposing his sentence, U.S. Chief District Judge David C. Nye recognized that while...
$750 Energy Assistance Payments for South Eastern Idaho
Are you an Idaho resident struggling to pay your energy bills? You have a few weeks left to apply for an assistance program. Idahoans have a few weeks to apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This initiative gives recipients financial support for energy bills this winter. The responsible agency is the South Eastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA). They begin setting appointments on November 1. So, interested individuals need to apply before that date. (source)
KVAL
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
Post Register
Unsettled weather for a while
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Like ducks in a row, storms are lining up in the Pacific Ocean and all of them have their sights set on the Northwest part of the country. While neither of the storms are very strong, the important thing to remember is that they are forming and the storm killing dome of high pressure shows no signs of returning at least for the next two weeks.
Comments / 0