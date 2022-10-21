Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Association of Realtors gives back to community
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)– Over one hundred realtors in Brunswick County took time out of their work day on Tuesday to give back to the community. The Brunswick County Association of Realtors hosted a ‘Feed the Funnel Party’ at their office in Shallotte. 150 Brunswick County realtors split...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW’s Travis Woods receives Governor’s Awards for Excellence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A CAD/GIS technician in the UNCW Office of Facilities is among the record-setting 184 state employees being honored with Governor’s Awards for Excellence for 2022. Travis Woods was announced as one of the winners during a Raleigh ceremony Tuesday afternoon. “Travis has earned this...
bladenonline.com
Small Business Spotlight of the Week: Bladenboro Pre-Owned
In Bladenboro, there is a new business offering pre-owned automobiles as well as vehicle services and repairs. Bladenboro Pre-Owned is a fourth-generation business owned by Jeremy and Kaitlin Richardson. “I have a passion for buying and selling vehicles, and I hope that my customers can see that passion during a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW being honored with 2022 Governor’s Awards for Excellence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A record-setting 184 state employees from nine state agencies and three University of North Carolina System institutions will be honored with the Governor’s Awards for Excellence. The ceremony is taking place Tuesday afternoon and will mark the first in-person presentation since 2019. Awards will...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Emergency Response Team conducts marine boarding practice
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Emergency Response Team recently took part in maritime emergency practice. Members of the group trained in advanced entry techniques such as Maritime Tactical Boarding Procedures. Local boats such as the CFCC Cape Hatteras research vessel are used for both...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
BCC instructor, students discover history in archaeology dig
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick Community College instructor and her students recently unearthed history in downtown Wilmington. Heather Crisco accompanied several BCC students to a community dig on Front Street as part of a unit on Archaeology in an attempt to bring learning to life. “I wanted to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hundreds come out for grand opening of new Wilmington Harris Teeter
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday marked the grand opening event for a new Harris Teeter location in Wilmington and hundreds of people came out to check out the new store and it’s unique features. The ribbon cutting ceremony occurred at 5:00 p.m., with the Taste of Teeter sampling...
coastalreview.org
Dock debris following Ian ‘worst we’ve seen,’ crews say
Joe Huie was not expecting this. Sections of docks and roofs, lumber and handrails tossed by Hurricane Ian-driven waves and wind-littered soundfront shorelines in southern Brunswick County. “This is the worst we’ve seen so far,” Huie said. The debris field scattered along sound banks back into marshlands from Brick Landing...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
What’s on the ballot? A look beyond the candidates in the Cape Fear
CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) — Several places in the Cape Fear have referendums on the ballot that could impact taxpayers this election cycle. Booze is on the ballot in Bladen County. Voters will decide whether or not Bladen will remain a dry county with the option of voting for or against allowing the sale of malt beverages and unfortified wine in the unincorporated areas of the county. Residents will also vote on a 0.25% local sales and use tax increase.
WECT
Trask Family Farms collaborates with UNCW to create a unique corn maze experience
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trask Family Farms is focused on growing a new form of fun for the whole family, just in time for Halloween. Many people have yearly traditions for Halloween, and this farm hopes people add “corn maze” to their list of fall activities. The farm...
WECT
Crews fight fire near 17th Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of 17th Street just east of its intersection with Shipyard Blvd in both directions was closed due to a nearby fire on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington Fire Department, the fire has been contained, and N.C. Forest Service is on the way. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington mobile dental clinic offering free dental services to uninsured
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local organization will be offering free dental work next month in Wilmington. The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development & Wrightsville Baptist Church will be holding a mobile dental clinic at the CareNet Counseling Center on College Road. Those in need of dental work...
WECT
Movie currently filming in Wilmington gets $5.75 million grant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie currently filming in Wilmington has received a N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore, has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington removes Front Street oak trees
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The City of Wilmington made the decision to chop down several of the oak trees that stood along a portion of Front Street for more than 40 years. According to a spokesperson with the city, it was simply not feasible to keep the trees where they were, as the underground construction would have caused severe, and even fatal damage to the trees.
WECT
Free fillings, tooth removals and cleanings to be offered at free dental clinic
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has announced a free mobile dental clinic for people with or without insurance on Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic, hosted by Mt. Calvary and Wrightsville Baptist Church, will be...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
McDonald’s announces return of McRib for ‘Farewell Tour’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — McDonald’s fans rejoice — the McRib is coming back on Halloween!. The chain made the announcement on Monday, accompanied by some less-exciting news: this will be the McRib’s Farewell Tour. The McRib has been a seasonal item since first being introduced in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local group helps clean 75 pounds of trash from Wilmington creek
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several people from Live Oak Bank Pavilion recently partnered with Paddle NC and Plastic Ocean Project to clean up a local creek. The work took place last Friday, with volunteers picking trash out of Lower Burnt Mill Creek. Over 75 pounds of trash was collected....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Harris teeter holding grand opening Tuesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s newest Harris Teeter is opening its doors Tuesday afternoon. A ribbon cutting, grand opening ceremony is set for 5:00 p.m., with a sampling event running until 8:00 p.m, offering complimentary samples of some of Harris Teeter’s most unique products. The store is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Questions surrounding Jody Greene’s bid for re-election as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been one day since Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene announced his resignation, during a hearing to determine if he could remain in office following a scandal. His name is still on the ballot for sheriff in next month’s election. That’s leaving many people with a lot of questions.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Board of Elections offer tips, reminders for Curbside Voters
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to take part in Curbside Voting during the 2022 General Elections, there are some things you need to know. Curbside Voting is an option for voters who cannot enter the polling place to vote due to age or disability. The New Hanover County Board of Elections says all curbside voters must sign and acknowledge the curbside oath prior to casting their ballot attesting they meet the qualifications to vote that way.
