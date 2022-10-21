ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9to5Mac

Facebook adding Reels and other new features to Groups

Facebook on Thursday announced multiple new features coming to Facebook Groups as the company held its sixth Facebook Communities Summit. Because groups are very popular among Facebook users, Meta is now bringing Reels, more options for moderators, and other changes to these groups. As announced by Meta in a blog...
The Verge

WhatsApp is getting Facebook’s Bitmoji-style avatars

After Facebook’s Bitmoji-style avatars invaded Instagram and Messenger, now they’re coming to Whatsapp, too. According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out support for customizable avatars in the latest 2.22.23.9 beta on Android, but only for some users. Those with access to the feature will see...
I-95 FM

By the Way, A Simple Post Can’t Stop Facebook From Using Your Photos

Facebook is way bigger than all of us. I realize that's the understatement of the day, but seriously, Facebook is in almost every corner of the world. Sure, probably Russia and North Korea don't have a lot of access to social media, but in almost every country across the globe, billions of people use Facebook. I bet old Tom from Myspace regrets selling that platform for only millions.
CBS DFW

Netflix will no longer allow you to share passwords for free

Netflix is changing its policy on password sharing – and will start charging people to share accounts. Currently, a Netflix account holder can add up to five profiles to their account. Those profiles will become sub-accounts that cost money starting in early 2023. Netflix will now only allow one "home" per account, and additional homes will need to pay extra to use the same account, the company announced this week. You can still use the Netflix account while outside of your physical home – on your tablet, laptop or phone – but it will technically be one account, which you can add...
themindsjournal.com

God Ended A lot Of Friendships And Toxic Relationships

God ended a lot of friendships and toxic relationships that I wanted to keep forever. At first, I didn’t understand, now I’m like…Thank God. You Are With The Wrong Person… When you rarely feel loved and cared about. When you are in a relationship/marriage, but always feel alone. When you don't feel safe with this person. (You are not sure you can trust them) When your life is harder. Rather than easing the stress, things seem to ha.
The Windows Club

How to Search for People using Facebook

If you want to find a particular person online, you can log in to your Facebook account and search and find them. Your chances of discovering the individual you are looking for are high because it is the most prominent social networking site. The platform’s core purpose is to connect people by sharing personal or professional information. The website allows users to submit a variety of information through their profiles.
themindsjournal.com

What Is Dark Psychology: 10 Most Common Techniques and Tactics of Manipulation

All of us have a dark side, which most of us try to control, suppress and hide from others. We all have a unique relationship with our dark side which can define the type of person we are. Dark psychology enables us to understand this relationship with the dark side of our consciousness.
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Gives Nas His Flowers: ‘He’s Really The One’

50 Cent has given Nas his flowers years after their long speculated feud when the Hip Hop titans were said to be beefing during the peak of New York rap. During a recent interview on Hot 97, 50 saluted Escobar for his decorated career and latest involvement in executive producing Showtime’s Supreme Team documentary. The G-Unit boss explained that he had no issues with Nas working on the film because it came from a place of admiration rather than malice.
iheart.com

Nikon Photo Contest Produces Haunting Picture of Ant Face

The annual Nikon Small World photo contest has produced some pretty incredible microscopic images this year. First place went to Grigorii Timin, supervised by Dr. Michel Milinkovitch at the Univeristy of Geneva. The image is an embryonic hand of a Madagascar giant day gecko. Second place went to Dr. Calen...
Android Police

Google TV now lets you curate content for your kids and supervise their YouTube shenanigans

Last year, Google made Google TV better by including dedicated kids profiles, so they don’t accidentally stumble upon inappropriate and dangerous content online. However, these features aren’t the ideal solution to restrict content for children yet. However, Google seems to be getting there with three new kids mode features — content recommendations, controlled watchlists, and supervised YouTube access for older kids.

