Mark Zuckerberg should dial down the metaverse crap and make Facebook 'Facebook' again
Mark Zuckerberg is going all in on the metaverse, but he should re-focus on other things. The Meta CEO should prioritize growing engagement and revenue on the company's core apps. Meta reports Q3 earnings next week and analysts have called it a "make-or-break quarter." Meta, the company formerly known as...
9to5Mac
Facebook adding Reels and other new features to Groups
Facebook on Thursday announced multiple new features coming to Facebook Groups as the company held its sixth Facebook Communities Summit. Because groups are very popular among Facebook users, Meta is now bringing Reels, more options for moderators, and other changes to these groups. As announced by Meta in a blog...
A new social media app for high schoolers has dethroned TikTok and BeReal in the App Store rankings — and is surprisingly not toxic
The new app called "Gas," co-founded by a former Facebook engineer, lets users send each other pre-written, anonymous compliments to their classmates.
The Verge
WhatsApp is getting Facebook’s Bitmoji-style avatars
After Facebook’s Bitmoji-style avatars invaded Instagram and Messenger, now they’re coming to Whatsapp, too. According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out support for customizable avatars in the latest 2.22.23.9 beta on Android, but only for some users. Those with access to the feature will see...
How to make Facebook private and remove your account from search engines
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Netflix ‘login piggybackers’ can avoid ban with trick as crackdown on account sharing begins
NETFLIX is giving freeloaders a chance to move their profile off the account they've been sharing with everything in tact. Users can now migrate their profile with all their recommendations and favourites to a different account. Some might say it's a gentle nudge by the Stranger Things maker as it...
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
By the Way, A Simple Post Can’t Stop Facebook From Using Your Photos
Facebook is way bigger than all of us. I realize that's the understatement of the day, but seriously, Facebook is in almost every corner of the world. Sure, probably Russia and North Korea don't have a lot of access to social media, but in almost every country across the globe, billions of people use Facebook. I bet old Tom from Myspace regrets selling that platform for only millions.
Netflix will no longer allow you to share passwords for free
Netflix is changing its policy on password sharing – and will start charging people to share accounts. Currently, a Netflix account holder can add up to five profiles to their account. Those profiles will become sub-accounts that cost money starting in early 2023. Netflix will now only allow one "home" per account, and additional homes will need to pay extra to use the same account, the company announced this week. You can still use the Netflix account while outside of your physical home – on your tablet, laptop or phone – but it will technically be one account, which you can add...
themindsjournal.com
God Ended A lot Of Friendships And Toxic Relationships
God ended a lot of friendships and toxic relationships that I wanted to keep forever. At first, I didn’t understand, now I’m like…Thank God. You Are With The Wrong Person… When you rarely feel loved and cared about. When you are in a relationship/marriage, but always feel alone. When you don't feel safe with this person. (You are not sure you can trust them) When your life is harder. Rather than easing the stress, things seem to ha.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Spooks Druski By Turning Into A 'Super Gremlin' During Instagram Live
Kodak Black had some fun with Druski on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (October 18), and the comedian wasn’t too fond of what was happening. Druski played the role of the shady CEO of his fictional record label, Coulda Been Records, and was on the hunt for new talent to add to his roster.
Google TV and Family Link updates help parents better supervise their kids and what they watch
Google TV brings more parental controls with its latest update. Family Link is also being updated with a new UI for streamlined access.
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
Simple iPhone hack exposes apps that are spying on everything you do
YOUR iPhone can reveal exactly how apps are using your most private information. A clever iPhone hack – only possible since last year – can highlight the dangers of over-sharing. It's called the App Privacy Report, and it's tucked away in your iPhone privacy settings. "App Privacy Report...
The Windows Club
How to Search for People using Facebook
If you want to find a particular person online, you can log in to your Facebook account and search and find them. Your chances of discovering the individual you are looking for are high because it is the most prominent social networking site. The platform’s core purpose is to connect people by sharing personal or professional information. The website allows users to submit a variety of information through their profiles.
themindsjournal.com
What Is Dark Psychology: 10 Most Common Techniques and Tactics of Manipulation
All of us have a dark side, which most of us try to control, suppress and hide from others. We all have a unique relationship with our dark side which can define the type of person we are. Dark psychology enables us to understand this relationship with the dark side of our consciousness.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Gives Nas His Flowers: ‘He’s Really The One’
50 Cent has given Nas his flowers years after their long speculated feud when the Hip Hop titans were said to be beefing during the peak of New York rap. During a recent interview on Hot 97, 50 saluted Escobar for his decorated career and latest involvement in executive producing Showtime’s Supreme Team documentary. The G-Unit boss explained that he had no issues with Nas working on the film because it came from a place of admiration rather than malice.
iheart.com
Nikon Photo Contest Produces Haunting Picture of Ant Face
The annual Nikon Small World photo contest has produced some pretty incredible microscopic images this year. First place went to Grigorii Timin, supervised by Dr. Michel Milinkovitch at the Univeristy of Geneva. The image is an embryonic hand of a Madagascar giant day gecko. Second place went to Dr. Calen...
Google TV now lets you curate content for your kids and supervise their YouTube shenanigans
Last year, Google made Google TV better by including dedicated kids profiles, so they don’t accidentally stumble upon inappropriate and dangerous content online. However, these features aren’t the ideal solution to restrict content for children yet. However, Google seems to be getting there with three new kids mode features — content recommendations, controlled watchlists, and supervised YouTube access for older kids.
How TikTok’s algorithm made it a success: ‘It pushes the boundaries’
It is, quite literally, the trillion dollar question: how did TikTok go from a niche social network for lip-syncing teens to the most popular app in the western world, threatening to knock Facebook off its perch entirely, in just a few short years?. There are no end of possible answers,...
