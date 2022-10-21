ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder: Jalen Williams to miss time with orbital fracture

By Cody Taylor
 4 days ago
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Jalen Williams will be sidelined for at least 7-10 days after undergoing surgery on Friday to address a right orbital bone fracture, the team announced.

Williams suffered the injury on Wednesday in the season opener versus the Minnesota Timberwolves after taking an elbow to the face from Jaden McDaniels. The play happened at the 4:29 mark of the second quarter when McDaniels made the contact on a drive to the rim.

The 12th pick hit the court in pain and stayed down for a few minutes to regroup. He was eventually able to walk off of the court on his own power and was ruled out of returning after just six minutes of work.

He recorded five points and one assist with one 3-pointer.

Williams will likely wear a face mask for the foreseeable future once he is cleared to play. The team will continue to monitor his status over the next week, but Williams likely miss at least 5-7 games until they reevaluate him again.

He had a tremendous run with the Thunder in the preseason, averaging 14.4 points, 5.2 assists, three rebounds and 1.8 steals in five games. He led the rookie class in assists and was second in total scoring.

