ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Fleeing driver crashes into pickup truck on Veterans Memorial Parkway

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atxZo_0ii5ntIJ00

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A westbound police pursuit on Veterans Memorial Parkway ended about noon Friday when the deputy shut down her lights and sirens, but the driver of the fleeing car continued speeding until she wrecked west of Concord Road, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

A semi driver called 911 about 11:50 a.m. Friday to report a northbound car on U.S. 52 was weaving between the lanes, according to the sheriff's office.

A deputy noticed the red Dodge Journey on U.S. 52 near Tippecanoe County Road 550 South and turned on her emergency sirens and lights.

The driver, whom police said was Shalontee Smith, 47, of Lafayette, sped off, topping 90 mph, according to the sheriff's office.

Smith turned west on Veterans Memorial Parkway with the deputy in pursuit, but as Smith approached the busier area around the Walmart, the deputy gave up the chase.

Smith, however, continued speeding, and drove into the back of a westbound pickup truck driven by Gary Flickinger, 43, Lafayette, according to the sheriff's office.

The speed limit is 35 mph in the area where the crash happened.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Smith and Flickinger both were wearing seat belts, and both were taken to hospitals for minor injuries. Smith was supposed to be released some time after 3:15 p.m. Friday, and deputies intend to arrest her on suspicion of resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license, according to the sheriff's office.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

1 dead after train hits car in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A man is dead after his car was hit by a train Monday afternoon in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near Superior and Oak Street in Orestes, west of Alexandria. Police said the eastbound...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

High speed chase ends in collision

A Lafayette woman allegedly fleeing from police slammed into the rear of a passing truck while going over 100 miles per hour on Veterans Memorial Parkway, according to a Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office press release. Shalontee Smith, 47, reportedly fled from police when they tried to stop her on...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

2 men shot, killed near 38th and Meridian early Monday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed early Monday morning on the near north side of Indianapolis, according to police. IMPD received a call about the shooting around 4:55 a.m. The male victims were found in the 3700 block of N. Meridian Street, about a block south of the Meridian and W. 38th Street […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfft.com

Indianapolis man facing drug and illegal weapon charges

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - An Indianapolis man has been arrested during a traffic stop and is facing multiple charges. Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers stopped a 2019 Jeep traveling 100 mph south on I-69 around 10 p. m. Saturday. Police say they developed a probable cause case to search the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana

A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WLFI.com

Camden man identified as motorcycle crash victim

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Carroll County. Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Tony Liggett says the crash happened just north of the intersection of State Road 25 and East Main Street in Delphi. Indiana State Police say in...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
FOX59

2 injured, Lafayette woman arrested after drunk driving crash while evading police

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An allegedly drunk woman crashed into the parking lot of a Lafayette taco restaurant Friday morning while evading police, injuring herself and another driver. 47-year-old Shalontee Smith of Lafayette was arrested for multiple drunk and reckless driving charges Friday after fleeing police and colliding with another car, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHI

Interstate 70 reopens after multi-vehicle crash east of Cloverdale

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A multi-vehicle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in eastern in Putnam County late Saturday afternoon. The Indiana Department of Transportation says all lanes have since reopened. Indiana State Police told News 10 the initial crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

I-70 reopened after a crash in Putnam Co.

UPDATE: All lanes are open according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the lane closures involved two separate accidents. The first was in Morgan County at the county line. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating the wreck and no details have been shared.
WTHR

Coroner seeks to identify man found dead at Indy construction site

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office is asking for help identifying a person who was found dead at an east Indianapolis construction site Thursday. The coroner's office was called to a death investigation of a "John Doe" at a construction site in the 1900 block of South Sherman Drive on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 people shot, 1 seriously, in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police said two people arrived at an area hospital after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to Community Hospital East around 3:30 a.m. when two people arrived with injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say the victims were found in serious and stable conditions. Police did not provide the location of where […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy