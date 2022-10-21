Fleeing driver crashes into pickup truck on Veterans Memorial Parkway

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A westbound police pursuit on Veterans Memorial Parkway ended about noon Friday when the deputy shut down her lights and sirens, but the driver of the fleeing car continued speeding until she wrecked west of Concord Road, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

A semi driver called 911 about 11:50 a.m. Friday to report a northbound car on U.S. 52 was weaving between the lanes, according to the sheriff's office.

A deputy noticed the red Dodge Journey on U.S. 52 near Tippecanoe County Road 550 South and turned on her emergency sirens and lights.

The driver, whom police said was Shalontee Smith, 47, of Lafayette, sped off, topping 90 mph, according to the sheriff's office.

Smith turned west on Veterans Memorial Parkway with the deputy in pursuit, but as Smith approached the busier area around the Walmart, the deputy gave up the chase.

Smith, however, continued speeding, and drove into the back of a westbound pickup truck driven by Gary Flickinger, 43, Lafayette, according to the sheriff's office.

The speed limit is 35 mph in the area where the crash happened.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Smith and Flickinger both were wearing seat belts, and both were taken to hospitals for minor injuries. Smith was supposed to be released some time after 3:15 p.m. Friday, and deputies intend to arrest her on suspicion of resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license, according to the sheriff's office.

