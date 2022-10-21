The South Carolina Aquarium and Folly Beach Civic Club present: Toby’s Spooktacular Sweep (Sunday, October 30) – Sign-up Today!

Read full article on original website
Related
charlestondaily.net
Harvest Festival at Johns Island County Park – November 5, 2022
Come on out to Johns Island County Park for foot-stompin’ live music from local bluegrass bands, pumpkin decorating, archery, and more. Feast on Southern delights like finger-lickin’ Carolina barbeque, kettle corn, and all of your favorite festival foods! Once you’ve eaten your fill, head on over to the crafter’s market for some great holiday shopping! Charleston County Public Library will also be here with games, books, and more!
Granton Manor Haunt teams up Berkeley Animal Center for Halloween weekend
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A haunted house in Berkeley County is doing its part to get pets from kennels to couches in time for Halloween. Granton Manor Haunt is teaming up with Berkeley Animal Center to support the shelter’s care efforts and help pets get adopted this weekend. Granton Manor Haunt is run by a […]
country1037fm.com
Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina
Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
100-year-old circus to stop in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Notice something different in West Ashley? The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will pitch their tent Tuesday at the Citadel Mall. The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will return to Charleston for 10 shows from October 27 through October 30. The 100-year-old circus travels the country showing off their human cannonball, aerial […]
Charleston City Paper
13 West Ashley restaurants you can’t miss
While downtown Charleston is known for its fine dining restaurants, fast casual spots, late night dive bars and craft cocktail joints, it isn’t the only area in Charleston with standout menu items. Just over the Ashley River in West Ashley, you’ll discover many locally-owned restaurants that serve quality food for a fraction of the downtown price.
charlestondaily.net
Video Recap: Spring Spin-Off Car Show in Charleston South Carolina
In case you missed the Spring Spin-Off Car Show, here is a great HD video showcasing the beautiful cars and people at this year’s event. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
GUIDE: Veterans Day events happening across the lowcountry
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Veterans will be celebrated throughout the Lowcountry with different events to honor them this Veterans Day. News 2 has compiled a list of local events happening in support of our Veterans: Charleston County The 2022 Veterans Day Parade will kick off downtown at 1 p.m. on November 6. The parade […]
momcollective.com
Getting Spooky in Charleston: A Halloween Driving Tour
Halloween is my favorite holiday of the year and every year, I take my kids and drive around Charleston to look at the incredivble. This year, I asked around and compiled a list of the top homes or neighborhoods to witness spectacular Halloween decorations and here they are!. Looking for...
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening of Simply J. Boutique in Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, S.C. (October 20, 2022) – Owner Patter Johnston with family, joined by Mayor Will Haynie, partnering with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Director Rebecca Imholz with other Chamber members, celebrated the grand opening of Simply J Boutique with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new business is located at 3530 Park Avenue Blvd., Suite 100.
Charleston City Paper
MYSTERY PHOTO, 10/24: Side shot
This week’s mystery by City Paper photographer Ruta Smith shows a brick-red side shot of a building in a setting that might look familiar. What is this building and where is this location? To enter, send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com. SWAG BONUS: Win...
charlestondaily.net
Yes! I’m a Feminist Fundraising Event at the College of Charleston – Friday, November 4, 2022
Where: Stern Center Gardens – College of Charleston Campus. Benefiting the Alison Piepmeier Scholarship and the College of Charleston Women’s and Gender Studies Program. Our 10th annual “Yes! I’m a Feminist,” a kick-ass party for feminists of all kinds, will take place in the Stern Center Gardens on Friday, November 4, 2022.
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
live5news.com
Cold front to bring a few showers to the area this week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front will approach the area Wednesday bringing a few more clouds and a few spotty showers. Dry weather will return on Thursday before a few more small chances of rain with cooler temperatures Friday through Sunday. TROPICS: An area of low pressure near...
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Mashed compiled a list of the best nachos around the country, including this unique snack served in South Carolina.
charlestondaily.net
New 189-acre development will add 10K residents to the City of Charleston
The 189-acre Magnolia site located in the neck of the Charleston peninsula has been cleared for development by the Environmental Protection Agency by its removal from the National Priorities List. Over $75 million has been invested in the overall remediation of the contaminated soils in an area equal to 34 football fields.
Animal advocacy group, police working to improve animal welfare ordinances in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — An animal advocacy organization is working to get new animal welfare legislation passed in the City of Charleston. The Charleston Animal Legislative Action League was started earlier this year. “Honestly, it was just driving around and seeing these dogs that are tied up 24-7 and then I would call animal control […]
charlestondaily.net
Bosch to start EV motor production at its Charleston, SC facility which will include new jobs
Bosch on Tuesday announced the start of EV motor production at its Charleston, South Carolina, facility, with expansion plans already on deck for 2023. Production began earlier this month in a 200,000-square-foot section of an existing building at the Charleston site, Bosch said in a press release. The assembly area includes the production of motor rotors and stators—the main components—as well as the final assembly of the motors, according to the company.
Charleston Pride Week 2022 schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Pride will host its annual Pride Week in November. Charleston Pride has hosted pride events for over a decade to empower and promote the visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in Charleston. While the annual Pride Parade is held in June, the organization has planned a series of events in November […]
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening: Studs on King Street in Charleston, SC
Studs, an upscale professional piercing shop has officially opened its 15th location since its launch in 2019. Other locations include New York, California, Washington, Tennessee, Florida, Massachusetts, Texas, and coming soon Wisconsin. Tagged as “Upgrade your Earscapes®”, Studs is a state-of-the-art experience in piercing. Check out this...
live5news.com
Summerville restaurant to close Monday after 32 years
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A third-generation Summerville restaurant will serve its last sandwich on Monday after more than three decades in business. Philly’s owner Stefan Castellucci posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday night. “Except for my father’s Obituary, this is probably the hardest thing...
Comments / 0