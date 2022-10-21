ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Palm Beach County voters to decide on $200M housing bond

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Election Day approaches, a big concern for voters is the cost of living in South Florida. According to Zillow, the average cost of a home in Palm Beach County is just over $495,000. Redfin reports show in Martin County the average cost of a home is roughly $430,000 and in St. Lucie County it's about $385,000.
Wellington father files lawsuit over LGBTQ flag in Palm Beach County school

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A Wellington parent is suing the Palm Beach County School Board, claiming a teacher put up LGBTQ pride flags inside the classroom. Frank Deliu says his son is in seventh grade at Emerald Cove Middle School and one afternoon in September he came home and told his father that his computer science teacher had put up two rainbow flags in the classroom.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responds to pelican in distress

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities responded to an unusual request on Sunday. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, units responded to assist the Jupiter Police Department's Marine unit in rescuing a pelican who was in distress in shallow water. Firefighters found the pelican with a fish hook...
Sheriff's deputies in Palm Beach County to carry Narcan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sheriff Ric Bradshaw announced that deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will carry Narcan, a potentially life-saving drug to help revive victims of opioid overdoses. In August, Sheriff Bradshaw requested $200,000 for the acquisition of the drug, but the sheriff's office...
Testing scores dip amid the COVID-19 pandemic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. reading and math scores are heading in the wrong direction according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the "Nation's report card." Math scores for both fourth and eighth graders dropped, the new numbers out today show the average...
Still warm with plenty of sunshine on Sunday

A mild start to the day with temperatures in the middle and upper 60s along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches. We're tracking a few light sprinkles moving onshore in parts of Palm Beach County this morning. We will see temperatures warm quickly this morning with highs in the middle...
Dog recovers after being dragged across roadway by owner

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — 1 1/2-year-old white French Bulldog, Blanco is recovering at the Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control Center after being dragged by the neck from the back of a truck. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on October 9, Blanco was...
5 people hurt in truck fire and crash on I-95 in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A tanker truck crashed and burst into a fireball on I-95 on Tuesday afternoon, sending five people to the hospital. Aerials from our sister station WSVN showed flames along the emergency lane near the median with several cars on fire, and black smoke billowing into the air.
Palm Beach County releases update on election information and early voting

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Elections updates residents with information regarding the November 2022 General Election. The Supervisor of Elections for Palm Beach County, Wendy Sartory Link, provided a video to give an update to tell voters what to expect this election season. Early...
DeSantis-Crist Debate analysis

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News invited two experts to analyze the exclusive CBS12 News debate between Gov. DeSantis and Charlie Crist. Tom McNicholas, a consultant, is president of McNicholas & Associates. They spoke to CBS12 News anchor Jim Grimes after the debate.
Stage set for DeSantis-Crist debate in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic candidate Charlie Crist are scheduled to debate each other Monday night in downtown Fort Pierce. The night is expected to be one of the county's most significant political events, and all eyes will be on the historic Sunrise Theatre.
3 people ejected from vehicle in fatal crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were ejected from a vehicle during a wreck on Saturday. A Jeep Wrangler was heading northbound on US 27 when an unknown silver vehicle cut out from an unnamed side paved road. Witnesses told the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that the...
PBSO: Dog dragged by the neck behind truck, man arrested

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Lantana was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog behind his truck. **Warning-story contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing**. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a motorist called 911 after they witnessed a truck dragging...
Homicide in Belle Glade, detectives investigating

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man died after being shot Saturday morning in Belle Glade. At 4:51 a.m. deputies responded to a shooting near SW 6th Street. Deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his...
