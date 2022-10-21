WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A Wellington parent is suing the Palm Beach County School Board, claiming a teacher put up LGBTQ pride flags inside the classroom. Frank Deliu says his son is in seventh grade at Emerald Cove Middle School and one afternoon in September he came home and told his father that his computer science teacher had put up two rainbow flags in the classroom.

