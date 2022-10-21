ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

From the Left: Racist views spanning among multiple races

By Lancesimmens
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

By Lance Simmens

Democracy is under attack from California to the New York island (to steal lyrics penned by Woody Guthrie in 1940). And at the sake of using alliteration to drive home a point, democracy is dependent upon diversity, demeaned by divisiveness, and disintegrating before our very eyes.

This is not only true in the sense of a nation struggling with its identity, but seemingly infecting state and local politics at an alarming rate. Former House Speaker Tip O’Neill famously invoked “all politics is local.” Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, when asked why politics in academia was so vicious, simply replied in an either witty or sarcastic vein “because the stakes are so small.”

The extent to which our national miasma is seeping down into governance at levels heretofore seemingly thought too local or small to elicit great outrage, given their closeness to the people, is a clear indication that democracy is witnessing perhaps its greatest challenge in our nation’s history. The emergence of never-ending conspiracy theories, distrust, if not outright hatred for established institutions of our governmental process, and a national network pedaling suppression of voter and human rights, universal rejection of reproductive rights, and a seeming disdain for civility, reason, and compromise in not only solving but discussing controversial issues threatens every region, city, and locality in our nation. Los Angeles is no exception.

While largely promoted by a Republican Party that has abandoned its moral center, it has reached into institutions that are considered solidly Democratic, such as the LA City Council. Recent audio recordings of three members of the City Council and the president of the LA County Federation of Labor have shockingly exhibited a level of outright racism in what they thought were private conversations while discussing the thorny issue of redistricting. Through gerrymandering, a practice that is inherently antithetical to democratic process, districts across the country have grossly under- and over-represented elective offices at all levels of government,

One of the first lessons I was taught as a wide-eyed staff member in the United States Senate was simply this: Never say anything that you do not want to read about on the front page of the Washington Post . Unfortunately this lesson has escaped many who carry the weight of representing their constituents.

Advertisement

The seemingly casual and joking manner in which openly hostile and derogatory remarks targeting African-Americans, Asian-Americans, an openly gay white member of council and his parenting skills regarding his Black son are so repugnant that I am not going to go through them here. You can easily enough access them on your own, but I feel certain that you will find them distasteful. Why it took a year to uncover this abhorrent behavior is beyond comprehension. Why they were said in the first place is a far more serious problem.

The point is not to at least make an attempt to ensure that no one actually hears and or records your racist remarks, rather that it is wrong to hold them in the first place. In this instance, several of the characters identified have submitted their resignations and those who have not are being strongly encouraged to do so. If they refuse, then City Council ought to take steps to forcibly remove them for conduct unbecoming an elected official.

And lest there be any doubt why we feel that democracy is crumbling around our very feet, the deeply inbred nature of racism in our nation has endured for over 400 years now. History teaches us about mistreatment that accompanied waves of immigrant cultures entering our country throughout the past. Eastern Europeans, Irish, Catholics, Asians, Muslims, Italians, Africans, Mexicans, Haitians, Koreans, South and Central Americans, Vietnamese and numerous other influxes of immigrants have at one time or another been vilified by groups that were like them, immigrants. It did not make sense then and similarly does not make sense to this day.

If we do not learn to embrace a diversified society, there will continue to be more examples of hatred, violence, and condemnation cast upon people simply because of the color of their skin or the countries from which they were born, or the religions they practice. At this point we simply run the risk of turning the clock back on advances we have struggled to implement in our treatment of human kind. We run the risk of exposing embarrassing examples of how our professed embrace of freedom and liberty are fine words but not backed up by our actions.

Racism is not limited to any subset of political, religious, or cultural groups as the current episode sadly reflects. It is a cancer that must be eradicated in order for a healthy society to grow.

To finish with the lyrics of Woody Guthrie, “This land is your land, this land is my land, This land belongs to you and me.”

The post From the Left: Racist views spanning among multiple races appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 6

cocolo
4d ago

Unless you have the whitest skin, bluest eyes and the most platinum blond hair, your weight is proportional to your height, are visually attractive, and have more money than you need, you've probably experienced discrimination and maybe racism. Throw in religion and political parties, too. Add disabilities and a host endless factors to form prejudices around. The further you are from that ideal the worse the discrimination and racism becomes. As rational people we should have to keep regurgitating and eating this vomit, but we always end up her, again, competing for status. Well the true status of this all is when we die, it won't matter.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattlemedium.com

Calling Out Global Anti-Blackness

In Los Angeles, City Council President Nury Martinez resigned both her council presidency and, later, her council seat after someone leaked vile racist sentiments that she shared with members of a Latinx cabal that included fellow Council members Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo. Also present was Ron Herrera, the now-resigned president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. As of this writing, de Leon and Cedillo have retained their seats, but Martinez’s goose was cooked when President Joe Biden, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and dozens of others condemned her racist comments and those who concurred with them with their silence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kpcc.org

Over The Weekend, Thousands Gathered In LA To Protest The Iranian Government

Over The Weekend, Thousands Gathered In LA To Protest The Iranian Government. Protesters filled the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday calling for a regime change in Iran and rights for women. The protest in L.A. follows the September arrest of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in custody of Iran's morality police three days later. She'd been accused of not properly wearing a hijab. Southern California is home to the largest diaspora of Iranians outside of Iran. Saturday’s protest saw 5,000 people of all ages and genders gather in Pershing Square and chanted their way to L.A. City Hall. The calls are clear. People want a regime change and accountability for the killing of Mahsa Amini.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Embattled LA City Council back in person

Protesters continued to camp out Tuesday morning in Eagle Rock outside of the home of Los Angeles City Council Councilmember Kevin de León, demanding his resignation after he said he has no plans to give up his council seat. After a week of virtual meetings due to COVID-19 exposure, the council returned to the chamber Tuesday for the first time in more than a week as it continues to address the fallout from the City Hall racism scandal.Two weeks after the release of the leaked recording from the October 2021 conversation that included racist comments and redistricting maneuvers, Councilmen Kevin de...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Marquita Thomas vehemently denies she was asked to resign for fundraising with Chamber database

Update: Questions swirl about the departure of Marquita Thomas from the Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Two sources, one of whom is an LGBTQ Chamber member told WEHOville that Thomas was asked to resign after it was discovered she was using the chamber’s database to fundraise for her campaign. WEHOville has reached out to Thomas for clarification.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose leaders mum on LA politician’s racism scandal

President Joe Biden, Gov. Gavin Newsom and other top leaders are calling on Los Angeles councilmembers to resign amid a racist scandal, some in San Jose are silent. South Bay advocates say it is surprising local leaders have not condemned those involved in the LA scandal—especially because one of those involved has familial and political... The post San Jose leaders mum on LA politician’s racism scandal appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTLA.com

‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles

Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend. “We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expected to speak in Irvine Sunday

IRVINE, Calif. — When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, visits Irvine Sunday, it’ll mark the second visit by a top Democrat in a little over a week as the midterm elections draw near. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden made his visit Saturday, posing with Irvine Mayor Farrah...
IRVINE, CA
losangeleno.com

The Weekly Rant: de Leon’s Toxic Machismo

Last week’s drama over the release of a recorded conversation between three city councilmembers and the former president of the Los Angeles Labor Federation has no end in sight. De León’s refusal to step down — even when faced with increasing political pressure to do so — reminds me of one of my least favorite concepts in Latino culture: machismo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide

At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
CULVER CITY, CA
kpcc.org

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
CBS LA

LA City Councilmembers react to De León's refusal to resign

Nearly 24 hours after LA City Councilman Kevin de León made his plans to remain on City Council known, despite his participation in a racially-charged conversation back in Oct. 2021, fellow City Councilmembers have come forward to express their disappointment in his decision. "I have to do the hard work. I have to repair. I have to help heal. I have to help restore," the councilman said during an exclusive interview with CBS2's Tom Wait on Wednesday. Those councilmembers are just a few of the many Los Angeles residents outraged at his refusal to resign in the wake of an audio leak...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Who’s to blame for the massive project proposed at Lincoln and Ocean Park? Not who you think.

There’s great concern in the community about the large development proposed for the southeast corner of Lincoln and Ocean Park Boulevards. It’s a big site — 4.7 acres — and at 955,120 square feet, it’s a BIG project. Part of the community concern is size. But there’s also incredulity over the loss of local control to affect the project, owing to recent changes in state law.
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Mail-in ballots found in dumpster in Lake Elsinore

The Nov 8 election ballots and voter information guides were recovered and delivered the same day. An investigation is under way after mail-in ballots and voter information guides for the Nov. 8 election were found inside a dumpster at a Lake Elsinore apartment complex, officials said. The Riverside County Registrar...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
963
Followers
895
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy