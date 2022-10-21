Read full article on original website
Letter: Town Government Not Doing Enough To Address The Challenges Of Student Housing
The following letter was sent to the Amherst Community Resources Committee on October 24, 2022. As you construct a Residential Rental Bylaw for Amherst at tonight’s special meeting, please keep in mind:. The percentage of UMass students housed on campus, compared to other state universities, needs to be in...
Free Prescription Drug Take Back On Saturday October 29
Saturday October 29 is National Drug Take Back Day. Residents are invited to bring their unwanted medicine for free and safe disposal to a variety of drop off sites throughout Hampshire County on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Amherst drop off location is Wildwood School, 71 Strong Street. Other locations in Hampshire and Franklin Counties are listed in the flyer below. Medicines can remain in original containers with labels. Liquids, syringes, IV equipment, or chemotherapy drugs are not allowed. Prescription and non-prescription drugs, vitamins, and veterinary meds will be accepted.
Letter: Police Report On Amherst 9 Incident Omits And Distorts Facts
The following letter was sent to the Amherst Town Council on October 22, 2022. I would like to present this response to the Amherst Town Council as it investigates the July 5 police and youth interaction incident. I am not a resident of Amherst, but my family is a part of the Amherst Regional Public School community and I was one of two adults at the scene that evening. I hope you will take my statement into consideration as you investigate the incident.
Colorado Sports Blog Trashes Amherst. We Have Last Word
LetsGoDU, a fansite devoted to Denver University athletics, has thrown some shade at the city known as the town of Amherst. A tongue in cheek post has cited Smart Traveler as recognizing Amherst as “The Most Boring Town In America.” It refers to the town as “the city that interesting forgot,” and describes UMass campus architecture as “reminiscent of post-World War II Dresden.”
