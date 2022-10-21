ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona County, IA

Bank Robbery in Monona County

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Onawa) The Monona County Sheriff’s Office says at 9:59 this (Friday) morning, they received a 911 call from Bank First at 902 10th Street in Onawa advising that they had just been robbed. An individual entered the bank and brandished a weapon. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office does not feel that there is any danger to the public. No other information is available at this time.

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by Ida County, Woodbury County and the FBI.

