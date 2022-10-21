Read full article on original website
techaiapp.com
Vivo Tech Day 2022 Roundup: 5G, V1+ Chip, Gimbal Stabilisation, Zeiss Partnership, Design, More Showcased
Vivo held its first ever Tech Day in New Delhi this week where it showcased some of its achievements in 5G, design, and hardware. The Chinese smartphone maker detailed its contributions to 5G standards in 3GPP and demonstrated technologies that help improve battery life and bring multi-SIM 5G to smartphones. It also showcased the V1+ chip that it developed to improve night photos and videos, its colour changing rear panel, partnership with Zeiss optics, and more. Vivo also demonstrated 5G cloud gaming in partnership with Reliance Jio.
techunwrapped.com
Samsung roadmap: making 2 nanometer chips in 2025 and 1.4 nanometer by 2027
Samsung, the second largest manufacturer of semiconductors in the world with more than 17% market share -only behind TSMC-, is clear: its commitment to the future is based, to a large extent, on semiconductors. The company will start manufacturing 2-nanometer chips in 2025 and 1.4-nanometer chips by 2027. Or what is the same, some of the most powerful and efficient chips on the market.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung ISOCELL HPX debuts as the OEM's latest 200MP sensor for next-gen top-end smartphones
Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Phablet. Samsung beat its main rival Omnivision in the 200MP game in terms of getting the first mobile image sensor of this resolution onto the smartphone market, in the form of the pioneering Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. Now, the South Korean giant has added a new member to this growing line of ISOCELL products.
DIY Photography
Zacuto turns to mobile creators with its new Smart Z-Finder viewfinder for smartphones
Zacuto, the company famous for its high-end (and expensive) cinema rig accessories has turned to smartphones with their latest release, the Smart Z-Finder. As with many of Zacuto’s more popular products over the years, this one’s a viewfinder. Except it’s not for cinema cameras or even mirrorless cameras. This one takes aim at mobile creators. It’s designed for smartphones.
architizer.com
Tech For Architects: LG’s UltraFine Display Ergo Boasts Color Precision and Ergonomic Comfort
Architizer Journal is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more. The LG 32UN880-B UltraFine Display Ergo monitor is designed to move with and adjust to architects’ needs. Taking ergonomic functions and visual display into deep consideration, this device has exceptional image quality, convenient flexibility and surprising portability.
globalspec.com
The new intelligent power supplies directly in the field
As the number of I/O and sensor components, controllers and HMIs that can be mounted in the field has surged in the last years, larger and larger parts of the overall controller architecture can be directly mounted on the machine. Until now however, the power supply equipment always needed to be safely placed in a central but often remotely located control cabinet. Disadvantage: The distribution of supply voltages as low as 24 V over large distances requires high currents in order to provide loads with the power they need. This leads to high losses and requires large conductor cross sections.
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals of October 2022
Who says you need to pay for perfection? With these Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals, your dream foldable is just a mouse click away.
hypebeast.com
Apple Reportedly Decreasing iPhone 14 Plus Production
Apple is reportedly decreasing its production of the iPhone 14 Plus. According to The Information, the tech giant informed at least one of its manufacturers in China to “immediately halt production” of the smartphone’s components while it assesses the demand for the iPhone 14 Plus. Meanwhile, the two downstream Apple suppliers in China that assemble the parts into larger modules are also supposedly scaling back production by 70% and 90%. Demand for the iPhone 14 Plus is supposedly quite low as consumers prefer to spend the extra $100 USD for the iPhone 14 Pro and its extra features.
Android Headlines
Samsung Pushes New Android 13 Beta Updates To Galaxy S21 & Note 20
Samsung‘s Android 13 beta testing is moving along nicely. The company launched the beta program for the Galaxy S22 series in August and has since opened it up for several other Galaxy devices. It has also released multiple beta builds to most of those devices. With just a few days left for the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update, Samsung has now rolled out new beta updates to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Note 20.
globalspec.com
Pelonis Technologies sets the bar for medical manufacturing partnership
Medical device manufacturers today require a high level of customization when sourcing components for designs. Pelonis Technologies has solidified their position in the medical manufacturing landscape by offering medical micro blowers in a variety of sizes. Not often seen from medical component manufacturers today is the ability to customize their products to fit the needs of a design. When the mission is critical, Everline high speed-high precision blowers from Pelonis Technologies are up for the challenge.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find X6 Pro is tipped to debut with the new Sony IMX890 as an ultrawide-angle camera
The world has already met Sony's new flagship image sensor for smartphones, the IMX989, in its role as the top-end main shooter in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's colossal camera hump. It is said to be the first of a new line-up that might include interesting, potentially upgraded, subordinates such as the IMX890.
Schlumberger Rebrands As SLB, With New Identity Focusing On Energy Innovation and Decarbonization
The world's largest oilfield services provider, Schlumberger NV SLB, is rebranding itself with a new name, color scheme, and logo that underscores its ambitions for a lower-carbon future. The nearly 100-year-old firm was initially named after its founding family. The rebranding is not a shift away from fossil fuels, Chief...
The Verge
Apple’s lead hardware designer Evans Hankey is leaving
The person in charge of the physical look and feel for Apple’s iPhones, Macs, and everything else is leaving the company, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman first reported. Industrial design vice president Evans Hankey will only remain with Apple for another six months. Hankey took over hardware design three years ago after longtime chief design officer Jony Ive exited to start his own design firm.
KTVZ
Apple’s industrial design chief to depart company three years after Jony Ive
Apple’s industrial design chief who most recently oversaw the design of products including the iPhone, Apple Watch and Mac computers is leaving the company. Evans Hankey was one of two people promoted to oversee the design team after the departure of Apple’s longtime product designer, Jony Ive, in June 2019. Apple told CNN that Hankey will remain at the company for a temporary period.
The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is just over a month away, but the deals have already started. Right now you can save on...
Elon Musk's Tesla slashes car prices by 9% in China as its economy struggles and buyers back away
Tesla has slashed the prices of its Model 3 and Model Y electric cars by as much as 9% in China. The EV maker's boss Elon Musk warned last week that China is already in a "recession of sorts". Economic data on Monday showed China's GDP growth was below Beijing's...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung W23 Flip launches as a first-gen luxury clamshell foldable smartphone alongside its flagship W23 sibling
Samsung and China Telecom's shared history of collaborating on flip phones with a high-end appeal was re-booted when the former made the breakthrough to market-ready foldable smartphones. Therefore, the W23 as an upgrade for the W22 was somewhat predictable in 2022. However, it might come as a pleasant surprise for some that it has acquired a Flip sibling for the first time this year.
globalspec.com
Safety light curtains: Product selection guide and installation tips
The safety of plant personnel must be maintained as the top priority in any working environment. Those who work with and on machines, automated equipment and robots are often unaware of the dangers involved. However, the potential impact on the health and safety of all users can be devastating. As is so often the case, prevention is the best protection! You need the right safety technology. In this guide, you will learn why safety light curtains are the best solutions for bodily protection and which important selection criteria and installation instructions must be taken into account.
