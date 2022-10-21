ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Faculty and staff celebrated during Homecoming events

To celebrate their hard work and dedication, the University will shine a light on faculty and staff members through employee appreciation events. Sponsored by the Office of Government and Community Relations and Human Resources, employees can take a break and enjoy sweet treats and giveaways on all three campuses during Homecoming Week.
University Libraries appoint Executive Director of the Louis Calder Memorial Library and Associate Dean for Health Information Services

The University Libraries are pleased to announce the appointment of Kimberly “Kim” Loper as executive director of the Louis Calder Memorial Library and associate dean for Health Information Services, effective June 13, 2022. Kim has served in this role in an interim capacity since June 1, 2020. She led the Calder Library through the difficult pandemic experience, recruited and filled two key positions within the Learning, Research, and Clinical Information Services department, completed important facilities projects, and concluded a memorandum of understanding with the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute regarding library services. During this period, she contributed to the leadership team at the University Libraries in countless ways and ensured coordination of library health-related services during the pandemic. She also served as executive officer of the 42nd International Association of University Libraries Annual Conference held at the University of Miami on June 12 through 16, 2022.
New course offers deep dive into the dynamics of sea level rise

The waters from Biscayne Bay had risen all the way to the outside of the ground floor of the Doherty Marine Science Center at the University of Miami’s Marine Campus, completely covering the sandy shoreline in the back of the building. Oceanographer Lisa Beal stood on the building’s third-floor outdoor stairwell that day in late 2019 to take in the view, realizing that the tide, which would eventually recede, was another reminder of how sea level rise is impacting coastal cities.
Miami Researchers Awarded NSF Grant to Study Intelligent Materials’ Activation of the Brain

A team of University of Miami researchers has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to study how intelligent materials in form of multifunctional nanoparticles can activate brain circuitry, laying a foundation for potential new therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, cancerous tumors, and other disorders as well as helping shed light on the computing architecture of the brain.
Internship helped senior learn more about the pharmaceutical industry

Collette Thomas knew that she wanted to get into the health care field. But the length of time needed for medical school swayed her from that route. Yet, when a friend told her about the role of biomedical engineers in designing life-changing devices for patients, Thomas was interested. That prompted her to apply to the University of Miami’s College of Engineering, where the Jamaica native is now a senior studying biomedical engineering.
