The University Libraries are pleased to announce the appointment of Kimberly “Kim” Loper as executive director of the Louis Calder Memorial Library and associate dean for Health Information Services, effective June 13, 2022. Kim has served in this role in an interim capacity since June 1, 2020. She led the Calder Library through the difficult pandemic experience, recruited and filled two key positions within the Learning, Research, and Clinical Information Services department, completed important facilities projects, and concluded a memorandum of understanding with the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute regarding library services. During this period, she contributed to the leadership team at the University Libraries in countless ways and ensured coordination of library health-related services during the pandemic. She also served as executive officer of the 42nd International Association of University Libraries Annual Conference held at the University of Miami on June 12 through 16, 2022.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO