Battery storage has emerged as a key technology to reach net zero. So far, lithium-ion batteries have largely been used by utilities to store renewable energy when the sun sets or the wind stops blowing. However, existing utility-scale storage can only discharge energy for up to four hours at a time, meaning that systems can falter when the grid needs to provide widespread power for a long period of time, such as during a heat wave or major storm. To free the grid from fossil fuels that currently provide that baseload, we need long-duration batteries that provide power for at least several days at a time.

