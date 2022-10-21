Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Biden administration awards $2.8 billion in grants for electric vehicle battery manufacturing
The grants are being allocated through the Department of Energy with funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to companies in 12 states. The funding will go toward the creation of battery-grade materials including lithium, graphite and nickel. In all, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act and the...
getnews.info
Residential Energy Storage Market to Surpass $1,828 million by 2027
“Browse 297 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 271 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Residential Energy Storage Market by Power Rating (3-6 kW, 6-10 kW, 10-20 kW), Connectivity (On-Grid, Off-Grid), Technology (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion), Ownership (Customer, Utility, Third-Party), Operation (Standalone, Solar), Region – Forecast to 2027″”
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost
A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
Federal money to boost proposed lithium mine
A plan to reopen a lithium mine in Kings Mountain got a big boost from the federal government this week. A nearly $150 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy will go to the Albemarle Corporation to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries, according to a statement from the company with operations in Kings Mountain.
kitco.com
Talon says its battery minerals processing facility selected for $114M grant by US DOE
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that on a cost-share basis and subject to final negotiations, the US Department of Energy...
The Verge
Biden administration approves $2.8 billion for EV battery and mineral production in the US
The US Department of Energy is awarding $2.8 billion in grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to shore up domestic battery manufacturing and mineral production, the White House announced Wednesday. The Biden administration is also launching a new government-wide initiative to strengthen supply chains to support electric vehicle manufacturing. It...
electrek.co
Here’s where the new US EV ‘Battery Belt’ is forming – and why
Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new US lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced in a region becoming known as the Battery Belt. Combined, these facilities represent a potential investment of at least $40 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All but one gigafactory exceeds 10 GWh of capacity, and the largest will exceed 40 GWh.
Electric vehicle battery plant in Kentucky lands nearly $500 million federal investment
A Kentucky manufacturing company has landed a multimillion-dollar investment from the federal government to go toward production of battery materials and new batteries for electric vehicles. The U.S. Department of Energy will award two grants totaling nearly $500 million to Ascend Elements, a sustainable battery material production plant in Hopkinsville,...
Newswest9.com
No, it doesn’t cost between $25-30K to replace most electric vehicle batteries
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, with sales doubling in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million, the International Energy Agency said in May. But some research has shown that it’s more costly to repair an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one. VERIFY reader Donald wants to...
notebookcheck.net
Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried
Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
BAE Systems Delivers Upgraded CV90 With Brand New Turret to the Netherlands
ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- The first newly-upgraded CV90 infantry fighting vehicle (IFVs) for the Royal Netherlands Army’s fleet was recently unveiled during a rollout ceremony at the BAE Systems Hägglunds facility in Sweden. Customers, local dignitaries, and BAE Systems employees attended the event, which celebrated the first vehicle completed in the 500 million euro upgrade program. The upgrade enhances the CV90 vehicles’ capabilities by providing vehicle crews with improved protection, firepower, and ergonomics, and significantly increased combat effectiveness. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005506/en/ CV90s, old and new. (Credit: Netherlands Ministry of Defence)
Schlumberger Rebrands As SLB, With New Identity Focusing On Energy Innovation and Decarbonization
The world's largest oilfield services provider, Schlumberger NV SLB, is rebranding itself with a new name, color scheme, and logo that underscores its ambitions for a lower-carbon future. The nearly 100-year-old firm was initially named after its founding family. The rebranding is not a shift away from fossil fuels, Chief...
Small Eye-Focused Gene Therapy Company Applied Genetic Goes Private In $24M Deal
The newly established portfolio company of Syncona Limited has agreed to acquire Applied Genetic Technologies Corp AGTC for approximately $23.5 million ($0.34 per share) in cash. AGTC is entitled to potential future aggregate cash payments of up to $50.0 million (up to $0.73 per share) under contingent value rights (CVRs).
protocol.com
Long-duration batteries could free the grid from fossil fuels
Battery storage has emerged as a key technology to reach net zero. So far, lithium-ion batteries have largely been used by utilities to store renewable energy when the sun sets or the wind stops blowing. However, existing utility-scale storage can only discharge energy for up to four hours at a time, meaning that systems can falter when the grid needs to provide widespread power for a long period of time, such as during a heat wave or major storm. To free the grid from fossil fuels that currently provide that baseload, we need long-duration batteries that provide power for at least several days at a time.
Why seek fusion energy when the sun already provides it?
Billions are being invested, attempting to develop a fusion reactor. Unlike today's atomic fission reactors, fusion would produce no deadly radioactive waste requiring long-term storage. Since the 1950s, we have been told that fusion power might be achieved in the next 10 years. If we wait long enough, this prediction...
geekwire.com
MagniX branches out from electric aircraft propulsion to get into hydrogen as well
MagniX has been working on electric propulsion systems for years, but now the Everett, Wash.-based venture is adding hydrogen fuel cells to its power repertoire for carbon-free flight. The expansion plan follows up on MagniX’s partnership with Universal Hydrogen, announced two years ago, and on last month’s initial flight test...
PV Tech
Microvast Energy Division to launch new energy storage system (ESS) with 4.3MWh energy density per container
The Energy Division of Microvast Holdings has announced plans to launch its inaugural battery energy storage system, the ME-4300-UL ESS Container (the “ESS Container”). The system, designed for energy shifting applications such as renewables integration, peak demand and capacity support, will include the following features:. • Ready to...
PV Tech
Pivot Energy gets US$100 million loan to develop solar and storage pipeline
US renewables developer Pivot Energy has secured a US$100 million revolving development loan facility to fund its solar and storage pipeline across the US. Provided by Fundamental Renewables, a debt financing provider, the facility will accelerate the development and initial construction efforts of Pivot’s distributed generation solar projects pipeline throughout the loan’s three-year term.
Comments / 0