lynchburgsports.com

Volleyball celebrates Senior Day with two victories

Lynchburg, Va. -- University of Lynchburg's volleyball team celebrated Senior Day with a pair of non-conference victories inside Turner Gymnasium Saturday. The Hornets topped Virginia University of Lynchburg in straight sets, 25-5, 25-3, 25-5, and capped the day with a thrilling five-set victory over Virginia State, 21-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-8.
lynchburgsports.com

Late goal stings women's soccer

Bridgewater, Va. -- University of Lynchburg women's soccer conceded a goal in the 77th minute and fell to Bridgewater Saturday afternoon. Junior goalkeeper Jade Lecklider made four saves as the Hornets suffered their first conference loss of the season. Lecklider was tested early and made her first save in the...
