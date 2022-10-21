ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry reports record numbers

By Mac Bell
 4 days ago

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Pa. Department of Labor & Industry (L.I.) released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2022.

According to the Department of L.I., the unemployment rate dropped down by one-tenth of a percent over the previous month, leaving the current unemployment rate sitting at 4.1%.

This matches the lowest recorded unemployment rate on record for the state of Pa., according to the Department of L.I. Secretary, Jennifer Berrier. Pa. has not had an unemployment rate this low since April 2000. This also matches our lowest-ever unemployment rate to date, which was recorded back in 1976.

It should also be noted that over the past month the number of Pa. residents looking for a job was up by 1,000; whereas Pa. resident unemployment has dropped by 8,000.

According to the release, Pa. thus far has recovered 91% of all jobs that were previously lost during the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite near historic lows in unemployment, Pennsylvania faces a historically tight labor market. We must continue to invest in our workers and businesses to ensure Pennsylvania’s workforce system remains strong in the face of economic uncertainty,” Secretary Berrier said.

Kaye
4d ago

Stop paying people to not work. Problem solved. You don't work, you don't eat. Simple as that...and while you're at it, hire Doctors to make sure disabilities are real. We'd save millions for sure.

Linda Martin
4d ago

If everyone is currently employed in PA, why are they all traveling the highways and shopping at Walmart all day long......all week long......I don't understand...unless everyone is employed at night.

