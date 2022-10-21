ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Warwick, RI

Man convicted in deadly West Warwick crash gets 7 years

By Sarah Doiron
 4 days ago

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A man convicted of causing a crash that killed an 80-year-old woman in West Warwick more than three years ago will spend the next seven years behind bars, according to authorities .

Keith Jensen, 30, was found guilty of driving to endanger with death resulting in connection with a head-on crash that happened in May 2019.

Police said six people were transported to the hospital following the crash, including 80-year-old Ferial Alrifel, who later died from her injuries .

Jensen was arrested two months after the crash and also charged with driving under the influence resulting in death.

The judge overseeing Jensen’s bench trial dismissed the DUI charge and sentenced him to 10 years at the ACI with seven to serve and the remainder on supervised release.

Comments / 5

Ana Hartford
4d ago

why would the judge dismiss the DUI? it doesn't do justice for the purchase why he killed that poor woman.ten years in prison and when he gets out he should have to go to class for not drinking and driving to teach him it's wrong and never to do it again.but that probably won't work for him or most people because they never learn!!!!

Reply(2)
3
 

