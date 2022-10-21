ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg mayor recommends partnership with NAACP

By Jaylan Wright
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJrBR_0ii5mlN600

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mayor George Flaggs Jr. recently sent a letter to city aldermen to inform them of his plans to recommend a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

“What we are deciding to do and going to do on Monday is enter a Memorandum of Understanding with the NAACP. We will partner with the NAACP on selecting houses that need some rehab up to $15,000 per house. We will do the repairs and at the same time let them select the houses as their priority,” explained Flaggs.

Vicksburg leaders want your input on new Riverfront Park

The recommendation aims to combat the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe that a part of government service is that we should be able to help the community in distress. We are glad to partner with the NAACP in the selection of the housing that needs priorities,” said Flaggs.

Funds are expected to be used for the development, repair, and operation of affordable housing and services to increase long-term housing security.

The project will be funded by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Vicksburg leaders plan to spend $300,000 on the project.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Vicksburg enters housing partnership with NAACP

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to partner with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for a Housing Revitalization Initiative. The board allotted $300,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to revitalize homes within the city. This funding will be used to […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Leaders host town hall on EPA investigation into Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and the president of the NAACP discussed the EPA’s investigation into Jackson’s water crisis. Hundreds and hundreds of people showed up to a town hall to discuss the recent developments with the water infrastructure and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) investigation into Jackson’s water crisis. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor holds weekly news conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will hold a weekly news conference on Monday, October 24. The news conference will be held at 1:00 p.m. at City Hall. Lumumba is expected to discuss city business and initiatives.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Florence Elementary celebrates National Blue Ribbon Award

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Rankin County school was among a handful of Mississippi schools honored for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon. Florence Elementary can now call themselves a National Blue Ribbon School. The coveted award goes to schools that go above and beyond and is recognized by the United States Secretary of Education. “This […]
FLORENCE, MS
WJTV 12

RFP process for Jackson’s water system could be finished soon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Request for Proposals (RFP) process surrounding the operation and maintenance contract for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility could be figured out in less than a month. According to Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, a majority of the city’s requests were decided upon with the help of the local, state […]
JACKSON, MS
CBS News

"Everything went wrong": After water crisis, Mississippi official looks back critically at Jackson's deal with global titan Siemens

When the water stopped flowing from faucets in Jackson, Mississippi, after flooding this summer, officials from across government struggled to explain an infrastructure failure that was so sweeping in scale. But to De'Keither Stamps, a Mississippi state lawmaker and former Jackson city council member, there was one notable event that...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg leaders want your input on new Riverfront Park

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg will host a town hall meeting to discuss the new Riverfront Park. The meeting will be held at the Ardis T. Williams, Sr. Auditorium on October 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. “We are in the process of constructing a new Riverfront Park. A part of […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Inmate steals city truck before being re-captured in Ridgeland

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate tried to make an escape Tuesday after stealing a county truck, only to be re-captured by authorities a short time later. According Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Madison County inmate Brendan Saizen, 19, was working detail...
CANTON, MS
auburntigers.com

'I love my state': Derick Hall helps with water crisis in Mississippi

AUBURN, Ala. – Derick Hall was just 5 years old when Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast, devastating New Orleans and other surrounding areas along the coast. One of those areas was Gulfport, Mississippi where Hall grew up. He still remembers returning home only to find his family's house had flooded.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Forest Hill High School students shift to virtual learning Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Public Schools (JPS) announced all Forest Hill High School students will shift to virtual learning Tuesday, October 25. The shift is due to a lack of efficient water pressure. According to the district, staff and families have been notified.  It is also a scheduled 80% day for all JPS students because of professional […]
JACKSON, MS
Natchez Democrat

CWD detected in Warren County buck

VICKSBURG — Chronic Wasting Disease has been detected in Warren County for a third time within a year. Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks first confirmed a case in Warren County in December of 2021. Warren County’s positive cases are near Mississippi’s first case of CWD detected in...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

3 men, 1 woman killed in separate Jackson homicides

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened within a span of two days. The first shooting happened in the 200 block of Parcel Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kajarvis Amos, was taken to the University of Mississippi […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy