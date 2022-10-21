Read full article on original website
globalspec.com
The new intelligent power supplies directly in the field
As the number of I/O and sensor components, controllers and HMIs that can be mounted in the field has surged in the last years, larger and larger parts of the overall controller architecture can be directly mounted on the machine. Until now however, the power supply equipment always needed to be safely placed in a central but often remotely located control cabinet. Disadvantage: The distribution of supply voltages as low as 24 V over large distances requires high currents in order to provide loads with the power they need. This leads to high losses and requires large conductor cross sections.
techaiapp.com
Vivo Tech Day 2022 Roundup: 5G, V1+ Chip, Gimbal Stabilisation, Zeiss Partnership, Design, More Showcased
Vivo held its first ever Tech Day in New Delhi this week where it showcased some of its achievements in 5G, design, and hardware. The Chinese smartphone maker detailed its contributions to 5G standards in 3GPP and demonstrated technologies that help improve battery life and bring multi-SIM 5G to smartphones. It also showcased the V1+ chip that it developed to improve night photos and videos, its colour changing rear panel, partnership with Zeiss optics, and more. Vivo also demonstrated 5G cloud gaming in partnership with Reliance Jio.
Schlumberger Rebrands As SLB, With New Identity Focusing On Energy Innovation and Decarbonization
The world's largest oilfield services provider, Schlumberger NV SLB, is rebranding itself with a new name, color scheme, and logo that underscores its ambitions for a lower-carbon future. The nearly 100-year-old firm was initially named after its founding family. The rebranding is not a shift away from fossil fuels, Chief...
Motorola Edge (2022) vs. OnePlus 10T: Which should you buy?
Does the OnePlus 10T, with its flagship-quality chip and strategic downgrades, beat the Motorola Edge 2022 with its cutting-edge display?
The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is just over a month away, but the deals have already started. Right now you can save on...
globalspec.com
Wired vs Wi-Fi: Which is best?
The term Ethernet refers to a wired connection that transmits data over cables, whereas Wi-Fi refers to a wireless connection that transmits data using radio waves. Which is better? Ethernet and Wi-Fi have different strengths and weaknesses so neither of them is better overall, but each is better for different use cases.
The Verge
Apple’s lead hardware designer Evans Hankey is leaving
The person in charge of the physical look and feel for Apple’s iPhones, Macs, and everything else is leaving the company, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman first reported. Industrial design vice president Evans Hankey will only remain with Apple for another six months. Hankey took over hardware design three years ago after longtime chief design officer Jony Ive exited to start his own design firm.
Digital Trends
The best Chromebook-compatible printers you can buy
Over the past few years, Chromebooks and printers have both become ubiquitous tech products in the remote work and education world. This is also despite Google axing its Cloud Print Service in December 2020, which up to that point, was the only means of printing on any Chromebook. Gratefully, nowadays, users can easily connect to these printers via Wi-Fi, USB, or wired LAN (ChromeOS can't print over Bluetooth, however).
globalspec.com
Safety light curtains: Product selection guide and installation tips
The safety of plant personnel must be maintained as the top priority in any working environment. Those who work with and on machines, automated equipment and robots are often unaware of the dangers involved. However, the potential impact on the health and safety of all users can be devastating. As is so often the case, prevention is the best protection! You need the right safety technology. In this guide, you will learn why safety light curtains are the best solutions for bodily protection and which important selection criteria and installation instructions must be taken into account.
makeuseof.com
Connect Your Raspberry Pi to a Cell Network
Thanks to the Raspberry Pi's small size, this single-board computer is highly portable. You may not always be in range of a Wi-Fi hotspot when you travel, though, so the option to connect to a cellular network is appealing if you want to keep your Pi online. With a mobile...
Phone Arena
TSMC suspends production of powerful GPU chip for Chinese tech firm
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. is known throughout the planet as TSMC. The largest foundry in the world produces chips based on the designs presented to it by companies like Apple, Qualcomm, Nvidia, MediaTek, and more. In fact, Apple is TSMC's largest customer and accounts for approximately 25% of the company's revenue.
TechSpot
Updated Asus RTX 3060 Ti spotted with higher performance GDDR6X memory
TL;DR: Rumors began circulating last month about several GeForce RTX 3000 series card refreshes. Despite no official announcement from Nvidia, a revised RTX 3060 Ti sporting 8GB of GDDR6X was recently spotted on Asus' website. The new revision reportedly boosts the card's synthetic benchmark performance up to 10% higher than the previous GDDR6 model.
Phone Arena
Samsung unveils its third 200MP camera sensor and this one could be used on the Galaxy S23 Ultra
The main camera sensor for the rear camera array on next year's Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might have been unveiled by Samsung. The 200MP ISOCELL HPX is the third 200MP camera sensor introduced by Sammy following last year's release of the ISOCELL HP1 and this year's introduction of the ISOCELL HP3. The former is used on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12T Pro.
Cult of Mac
Get the M1 iPad Air at its lowest price so far
Apple’s 2022 iPad Air with M1 chip is down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. It is available for $519 after a whopping $80 discount. This deal is on the entry-level iPad Air with 64GB storage. You can score a similar $80 off on the 256GB variant of the tablet.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung ISOCELL HPX debuts as the OEM's latest 200MP sensor for next-gen top-end smartphones
Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Phablet. Samsung beat its main rival Omnivision in the 200MP game in terms of getting the first mobile image sensor of this resolution onto the smartphone market, in the form of the pioneering Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. Now, the South Korean giant has added a new member to this growing line of ISOCELL products.
makeuseof.com
Sherpa 100AC (2022) Review: The Most Powerful Battery You Can Still Fly With
If you find that having an AC outlet while on the go is necessary for your lifestyle, or could benefit from having a solar input, then the Sherpa 100AC is the ideal solution to that lifestyle. For all the features that it packs, it’s hard to beat the small, portable nature of this battery, especially for air travel. If you absolutely must have all the power backup you possibly can, the Sherpa 100AC is the best option out there.
globalspec.com
Emerson eyes the future of optimized device design at COMPAMED 2022
Emerson will showcase ASCO miniature valve technologies for fluid control, as well as Branson welding equipment and automated solutions for plastics joining at the COMPAMED 2022 trade fair November 14 through November 17 in Düsseldorf, Germany. The products and technologies on display highlight Emerson’s deep understanding of the needs...
technewstoday.com
Flash Vs SSD Drive – What’s the Difference?
Solid-state drives, or SSDs, have always had super-speed data transmission. However, the application was limited to non-volatile memory, such as RAM, until the invention of flash storage. Flash memory technology changed the game for secondary storage. Its use in Solid-state drives had the capability to replace traditional hard drives. And...
Bill Gates-backed startup builds a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
Bill Gates founded Breakthrough Energy and has recently announced that its first Catalyst project funding will come in the form of a $50 million grant to LanzaJet's Freedom Pines Fuels sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant in Soperton, Georgia. Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a unique program that brings together businesses and...
techunwrapped.com
These are the advantages of using a smart refrigerator with Wi-Fi
We have more and more options to be able to domotize our home. We can find smart light bulbs, devices that allow us to close or open doors and windows, plugs to control any device… We can also see smart refrigerators. Now, are they really useful? What can they give us? In this article we are going to talk about what its advantages are and how they can help us in our day to day life. We are going to review the main points of this type of appliance.
