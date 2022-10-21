Seeing a dog limp can break anyone’s heart—especially if they're your best friend. Whether it comes on suddenly or gradually, limping is something that shouldn’t be ignored. As Dr. Antje Joslin, DVM, veterinarian for Dogtopia, says, any limp that lasts for more than a few hours and doesn’t go away with rest, or is severe and the dog is visibly uncomfortable, should be seen by a veterinarian as soon as possible. Even a limp that seems mild or intermittent should be examined, as it could be an early sign of a significant problem.

