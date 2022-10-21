ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQ5jQ_0ii5mhqC00

SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains.

Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain .

Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest.

Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week.

In lower regions, that will show itself as rain.

READ: The forecast is full of rain. Track it with the 4 News Now weather app

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

Showers later with overnight rain, mountain snow – Mark

Rain moves in later today with scattered showers and then a light rain overnight. There will be a quarter of an inch for many areas with mountain snows expected. To start the day, we will see sun and clouds with increasing clouds and dinner showers to overnight rain. We will see cooler-than-average conditions with gusty SW winds which will put an added chill in the air.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Local ski mountains hiring for upcoming winter season

SPOKANE, Wash. – Snow is starting to fall in the mountains and that means the countdown to ski and snowboard season is on.  Local mountains are now beginning their hiring processes for the upcoming ski season. All five local mountains are hiring, with some hosting job fairs over the next few weeks.  Mt. Spokane Mt. Spokane will hold its job...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Parade of storms on the move

A series of storms lined up in the pacific will deliver one round after the other of valley rain and mountain snow through the weekend, with our next system set to arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. With start time temperatures hovering around freezing early Wednesday morning, we could see a bit of a rain/snow mix for some making for a slow morning commute.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Rainy valleys and snowy passes on Monday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The first of a series of storms on track for the Inland Northwest this week will show up right as we’re getting the week started. Wet weather will slide across the Cascades overnight, bringing snowy conditions to Stevens Pass, the North Cascades Highway, Sherman Pass, Republic, Metaline Falls, and the Methow Valley. As the morning transitions to afternoon, our Idaho passes will see snowy and slippery weather. A few inches of snow will fall over Stevens Pass, Lookout Pass, and Sherman Pass with light amounts elsewhere. Travel over Snoqualmie Pass is expected to be okay with just rain.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Destination of new Spokane dog park remains unknown

SPOKANE, Wash. — The future of a new Spokane dog park is once again a blank slate. The Spokane Parks and Recreation Board decided Monday night that it did not want Lincoln Park as the new site for the dog park. Lincoln Park was the last available option on the board’s list as a possible dog park location. Spokane Parks...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Bob Evans Farms recalling Italian pork sausage for possible rubber contamination

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bob Evans Farms is recalling more than 7,500 pounds of its Italian Pork Sausage. Officials say it might be contaminated with pieces of blue rubber. The affected products are the one-pound containers with a use-by date of November 26. The affected products are sold in the Inland Northwest. Customers are encouraged to return them to the store for...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Person stabbed in Spokane Valley near Spokane River

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person was stabbed in Spokane Valley near the Spokane River on Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. The stabbing occurred near the River House Apartments. Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at (509)-456-2233. This is a developing story. Check...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Over 5,000 local students to enjoy Symphony Days at Fox Theater

SPOKANE, Wash. — Over 5,000 fourth and fifth graders from 70 schools in Spokane, Spokane Valley and North Idaho will get to experience Symphony Days at the Fox Theater this week. The Spokane Symphony will perform several different works, including Ride of the Valkyries, March to the Scaffold, James Bond Theme, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Is Reading returns Wednesday as one-day community reading event

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Is Reading is back in 2022! Each year, a committee of representatives from Spokane Public Library, Spokane County Library District and Auntie’s Bookstore choose one book and invite its author for a one-day reading event. It’s an opportunity as well to start a conversation around one book and get people in the community reading again. This...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Body found by Spokane River

Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Local officials activate emergency operations center in effort to clear Camp Hope by Nov. 15

SPOKANE, Wash. – Local officials are opening an emergency operations center in an effort to get resources and structure in place to disband Camp Hope by November 15.  With the EOC in place, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is now overseeing all operations related to clearing the homeless encampment. The Spokane County Commission is also expected to pass an emergency proclamation by...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing person in Bonner County found

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

MUV Fitness in downtown Spokane closing on November 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — The MUV Fitness location in downtown Spokane is closing at the end of the month. MUV Fitness spokesperson Jamie Izaks sad they are closing because fewer and fewer people are going to the gym. Izaks released the following statement on the closure. MÜV Fitness recently made the difficult decision to close our Downtown Spokane location. It will...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane fish biologist appointed to Washington Salmon Recovery Board

OLYMPIA — Governor Jay Inslee has appointed salmon advocate and Spokane fish biologist Joe Maroney to the Washington Salmon Recovery Funding Board. The board awards grants for restoration projects across the state. “Joe Maroney will be a great addition to the Salmon Recovery Funding Board,” Inslee said. “Having worked for the Kalispel Tribe of Indians and lived in eastern Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy