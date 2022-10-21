First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains

SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains.

Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain .

Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest.

Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week.

In lower regions, that will show itself as rain.



