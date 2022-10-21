Kansas Jayhawks at Baylor Bears Predictions: Breaking Streaks

Our staff gets together to tell you what they expect to happen this weekend.

The Kansas Jayhawks are on a two-game skid with one final test before the bye week. On Saturday, Kansas tries one more time to get that elusive sixth win to qualify for a bowl game against the Baylor Bears .

Baylor is dealing with some disappointment of their own, suffering back-to-back losses at the hand of the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers . But with Blake Shapen expected to be back and a new sense of urgency, the Baylor offense will look to push an injured and struggling Kansas defense to their limits.

Which team is going to get their season back on track? Which team is going to fall for the third straight week?

Do you disagree with our assessment? Make sure you read them all and then hop over to the Discord or on Twitter to share your own thoughts.

Check out our Baylor Preview for Kyle's full breakdown and prediction.

I would love to be optimistic about a win this week, but I can’t quite bring myself to make that prediction. I do think KU is going to keep it close, there’s no reason to feel otherwise, and I’m hopeful that another week to knock some rust off will benefit Jason Bean (possibly to the tune of a few better decisions). Baylor isn’t as good as I expected them to be going into the year, but their big offensive line may do enough to slow down the KU pass rush and keep the Jayhawks at bay. But, I’d love to be wrong.

Baylor 34, Kansas 30.

Well, I’m finally picking Kansas to lose even though I think this game is really winnable and KU has more than proved that they can score points. I just think it’s gonna be rough on the road against a desperate Bears team. Hope I’m wrong, but I just don’t see it this time.

Baylor 40, Kansas 35.

The Kansas Jayhawks head on the road to Waco, Texas to take on a good Baylor football team. This is an important game to gauge where the Jayhawks are currently mentally and physically. After two hard-fought losses this team looks to jump back on the winning train and I think it is very possible.

Jason Bean has managed the offense well enough to win football games. The defense has been shaky giving up significant chunk plays and missing tackles. The Kansas offense can hang with the best of them but if the defense is constantly giving up points it becomes hard for the Jayhawks’ offense to manage such high expectations.

With that being said, KU came across two highly talented offenses and this week they will face another. The Baylor Bears offense averages 37.8 points per game and an average of 461.87 yards of offense. The current over/under is set at 58 and I could see this game eclipsing that. Blake Shapen is a very talented and experienced quarterback. If the Kansas defense can contain the Bears the Jayhawks will come out victorious and I am predicting that exactly. I am taking the current +10 spread for the Jayhawks and the money line as well.

Kansas 35, Baylor 31.

This is a tough game to pick, because a lot of the circumstances going into this one are similar to the Oklahoma game. Baylor has underperformed expectations (although not as drastically). They have a defense that has had problems stopping people. The quarterback play has shown some promise but been inconsistent. Ultimately, Baylor rates lower in many categories, but there are enough similarities to make you nervous.

But on the other side of the field, Kansas is getting back Lonnie Phelps, who was extremely limited in the Oklahoma game. The gap in athleticism is not as drastic between the Baylor offensive line and the Kansas defensive linemen. And the Jayhawks should be able to get enough hits to disrupt any sort of hurry-up game that Baylor tries to run.

On the offense, Jason Bean is still a very capable quarterback who has a lot of weapons to pick from. I expect the coaches to learn a bit and change up the gameplan, especially letting Bean use his legs more often. Ultimately, I think Kansas can get out of there with a win.

Kansas 38, Baylor 35

Join the discussion! Come talk about this or any of our articles on the Blue Wing Rising Discord Server .

Follow Blue Wings Rising on Twitter .

Listen to the official podcast of Blue Wings Rising: The Rock Chalk Podcast .