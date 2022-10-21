Former San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh — who still holds the second-highest win percentage of any coach in franchise history — returned to Levi’s Stadium for the first time in seven years on Saturday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Niners’ NFC title-winning 2012 team. Harbaugh, who “mutually agreed” to part ways with the Niners in 2014, headlined a reunion group that included Patrick Willis, NaVorro Bowman, Justin Smith, Aldon Smith, Mike Iupati and Joe Staley but was absent a handful of notable names, including wide receiver Michael Crabtree who said he was never invited at all. • Christian McCaffrey can't fix the 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo problem • Fans destroy old NFL graphic asking if 49ers have 'best offense'

