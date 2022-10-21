CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are investigating a shooting that took place in downtown Charleston on Tuesday, the department tells ABC News 4. Officers responded to a business on Queen Street just after 5 p.m. after a pair of employees got into an argument, police say. Investigators determined that at least one gunshot was fired during the altercation; however, no one was injured.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO