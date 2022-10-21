Read full article on original website
Nonprofit 'Healing Farms' to hold annual fundraiser Tuesday with triathlete Chris Nikic
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Local nonprofit "Healing Farms" will hold their annual "believe in possibility" fundraising banquet Tuesday. The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on the campus of Trident Technical College. The banquet looks to raise money to expand the nonprofit’s facilities into Berkeley County...
The Coastal Carolina Fair returns on Thursday
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — “Two days ago, this was an open, empty fairgrounds. And by tonight or tomorrow, it’s going to be an amusement park just like Disneyland,” says fair vendor Bill Prowant of Prowant Specialty Company from Ohio. Prowant is marveling at the quick pace...
LENS announces establishment of an Endowment
Isle Of Palms, S.C. (WCIV) — The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Program has announced the establishment of an endowment to fulfill its mission of supporting the Isle of Palms Police Department and Community. The purpose of the endowment is to ensure long-term sustainability of the program. LENS financial awards to...
We Are Sharing Hope SC to host Grand Opening for new headquarters
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — We Are Sharing Hope SC, the state's organ procurement organization is welcoming guests and community partners to the grand opening of its newly constructed headquarters later this week. The celebration will take place at 10:00 a.m on Friday. It will include a ribbon cutting ceremony...
Carolina Ice Palace to host Open House & public skate this weekend
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On October 29th, the Carolina ice Palace will host their Open House from 2-6 p.m. The public will be able to learn more about their primary organizations, their classes including learning how to skate and how to play hockey. A free public skate will...
Mount Pleasant celebrates 1-year anniversary of Crab Bank redevelopment
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Mount Pleasant is celebrating one year since the Crab Bank's redevelopment. The Crab Bank lies in the harbor near Shem Creek, once home to thousands of birds, until Hurricane Irma hit the Lowcountry. “It’s been a full year; just last year...
Charleston City Council to discuss rental registration at Tuesday meeting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston City Council is expected to discuss the beginnings of a rental registry at its Tuesday meeting. City leaders will cast their vote on a rental registration program targeting the Cannonborough Elliotborough neighborhood in downtown Charleston. If it passes, people with two or more...
Behind the Badge: Mt. Pleasant Community Service Officers living out childhood dreams
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Today we're meeting three young men who are on patrol for Mt. Pleasant Police. They're not "full-time officers" quite yet, but they're serving the community through the revamped Community Service Officer program. They have the uniforms and patrol cars. “It’s really a dream come...
Charleston city council passes first reading of rental registration pilot program
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston city council is considering a residential rental registration program. It's a pilot program for landlords in the Cannonborough and Elliotborough neighborhoods. "Basically, just their name, address, emergency contacts, and email address. It's just a way for us to reach out to someone in a...
Bosch announces massive investment in Charleston facility
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today Bosch announced its launch of production of electric motors at its Charleston manufacturing facility. The company plans to invest more than $260 million to increase production of electrification products on site. As a result, 350 new jobs are expected to be created by 2025.
Restoration project in full swing at Mother Emanuel AME Church
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A labor of love. Renovations are underway to restore Charleston’s historic Mother Emanuel AME Church. Tuesday signified the beginning of the restoration project with the raising of the attic's new beams. “This is a great historic day here for us,” said Rev. Eric Manning,...
Beaufort County residents cast their ballots on first day of early voting
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — Monday marked the beginning of early voting for South Carolina voters. The Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration and Elections has four early voting locations and Director Marie Smalls said she is happy to see people taking advantage of them. Today is the first day,...
Dorchester County Sheriff's Office sergeant retires after more than 3 decades of service
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a sergeant with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is calling it a career. DCSO says Sgt. Carol Brown served with the detention center and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for more than 31 years. This week, she transitioned into retirement and was celebrated by her employers with a plaque, crown and cake.
Anita Huggins announced as CCSD's Deputy Superintendent of Schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District (CCSD) has announced Anita Huggins as its new Deputy Superintendent and Board of Trustees. Huggins has been committed to CCSD's success for two decades. Previously, Huggins served as the Interim Chief Transformation Officer and Interim Deputy Superintendent; Huggins diligently worked on...
Today marks 11 years since 5-year-old Allison Griffor's death
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks eleven years since five-year-old Allison Griffor's death. Allison Griffor was killed after an unidentified person fired a shotgun into the Griffor's home, striking Allison in her sleep. She passed away days later at MUSC. Charleston County Sheriff's Office reports no suspects have been...
Shot fired during altercation between employees at downtown Charleston business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are investigating a shooting that took place in downtown Charleston on Tuesday, the department tells ABC News 4. Officers responded to a business on Queen Street just after 5 p.m. after a pair of employees got into an argument, police say. Investigators determined that at least one gunshot was fired during the altercation; however, no one was injured.
Man critically injured in Colleton County shooting on Sunday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On October 23, an adult male was critically injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Baymont Inn and Suites, 1286 Sniders Highway. At around 9:30 on Sunday Morning Walterboro police arrived and quickly secured the scene while Firefighter-Paramedics began treating the Patient.
Protocols in place, concerns growing over rising bird flu cases
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Local bird centers are implementing special protocols because of avian influenza. Cases of avian influenza, or the bird flu, have been rising across North America. The Avian Conservation Center and Center for Birds of Prey in Awendaw have noticed Lowcountry cases. "At the clinic...
MUSC Health and The MetroHealth System create Ovatient
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The MetroHealth System and the Medical University of South Carolina have formed a partnership that creates the company Ovatient. It is a new in-home care company that aims to transform health care delivery while staying connected to health-systems and the care they provide. The approach is an opportunity for health systems to pool resources and address workforce issues such as increasing access to a limited number of behavioral health and specialty care providers instead of competing against each other for them.
Double-murder suspect in 2021 Christmas-time slayings arrested in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A double-murder suspect is in custody following a police chase involving K-9s from the North Charleston Police Department and air support from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, NCPD announced late Monday afternoon. The police department received a tip that Rashiean Washington, 26, was in...
