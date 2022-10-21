ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

The Coastal Carolina Fair returns on Thursday

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — “Two days ago, this was an open, empty fairgrounds. And by tonight or tomorrow, it’s going to be an amusement park just like Disneyland,” says fair vendor Bill Prowant of Prowant Specialty Company from Ohio. Prowant is marveling at the quick pace...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

LENS announces establishment of an Endowment

Isle Of Palms, S.C. (WCIV) — The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Program has announced the establishment of an endowment to fulfill its mission of supporting the Isle of Palms Police Department and Community. The purpose of the endowment is to ensure long-term sustainability of the program. LENS financial awards to...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
abcnews4.com

We Are Sharing Hope SC to host Grand Opening for new headquarters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — We Are Sharing Hope SC, the state's organ procurement organization is welcoming guests and community partners to the grand opening of its newly constructed headquarters later this week. The celebration will take place at 10:00 a.m on Friday. It will include a ribbon cutting ceremony...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston City Council to discuss rental registration at Tuesday meeting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston City Council is expected to discuss the beginnings of a rental registry at its Tuesday meeting. City leaders will cast their vote on a rental registration program targeting the Cannonborough Elliotborough neighborhood in downtown Charleston. If it passes, people with two or more...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Bosch announces massive investment in Charleston facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today Bosch announced its launch of production of electric motors at its Charleston manufacturing facility. The company plans to invest more than $260 million to increase production of electrification products on site. As a result, 350 new jobs are expected to be created by 2025.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Restoration project in full swing at Mother Emanuel AME Church

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A labor of love. Renovations are underway to restore Charleston’s historic Mother Emanuel AME Church. Tuesday signified the beginning of the restoration project with the raising of the attic's new beams. “This is a great historic day here for us,” said Rev. Eric Manning,...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester County Sheriff's Office sergeant retires after more than 3 decades of service

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a sergeant with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is calling it a career. DCSO says Sgt. Carol Brown served with the detention center and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for more than 31 years. This week, she transitioned into retirement and was celebrated by her employers with a plaque, crown and cake.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Anita Huggins announced as CCSD's Deputy Superintendent of Schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District (CCSD) has announced Anita Huggins as its new Deputy Superintendent and Board of Trustees. Huggins has been committed to CCSD's success for two decades. Previously, Huggins served as the Interim Chief Transformation Officer and Interim Deputy Superintendent; Huggins diligently worked on...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Today marks 11 years since 5-year-old Allison Griffor's death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks eleven years since five-year-old Allison Griffor's death. Allison Griffor was killed after an unidentified person fired a shotgun into the Griffor's home, striking Allison in her sleep. She passed away days later at MUSC. Charleston County Sheriff's Office reports no suspects have been...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Shot fired during altercation between employees at downtown Charleston business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are investigating a shooting that took place in downtown Charleston on Tuesday, the department tells ABC News 4. Officers responded to a business on Queen Street just after 5 p.m. after a pair of employees got into an argument, police say. Investigators determined that at least one gunshot was fired during the altercation; however, no one was injured.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man critically injured in Colleton County shooting on Sunday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On October 23, an adult male was critically injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Baymont Inn and Suites, 1286 Sniders Highway. At around 9:30 on Sunday Morning Walterboro police arrived and quickly secured the scene while Firefighter-Paramedics began treating the Patient.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Protocols in place, concerns growing over rising bird flu cases

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Local bird centers are implementing special protocols because of avian influenza. Cases of avian influenza, or the bird flu, have been rising across North America. The Avian Conservation Center and Center for Birds of Prey in Awendaw have noticed Lowcountry cases. "At the clinic...
AWENDAW, SC
abcnews4.com

MUSC Health and The MetroHealth System create Ovatient

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The MetroHealth System and the Medical University of South Carolina have formed a partnership that creates the company Ovatient. It is a new in-home care company that aims to transform health care delivery while staying connected to health-systems and the care they provide. The approach is an opportunity for health systems to pool resources and address workforce issues such as increasing access to a limited number of behavioral health and specialty care providers instead of competing against each other for them.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy