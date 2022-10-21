Texas Rangers Hire Bruce Bochy As Manager

Bruce Bochy last managed with the San Francisco Giants in 2019.

The Rangers made a massive managerial hire Friday, coaxing Bruce Bochy back to the dugout with a three-year deal.

Bochy last managed in 2019 with the Giants. The 67-year-old won three championships in San Francisco.

“If I was going to return to managing, it had to be the right situation,” Bochy, whose Giants beat Texas in the 2010 World Series, said in a statement. “I strongly believe that to be the case with the Rangers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Bochy spent a total of 13 years as the Giants’ skipper from 2007-2019. Prior to that, he managed the Padres for 12 years from 1995-2006. Bochy owns a career record of 951-975 and won the 1996 National League Manager of the Year award.

Bochy served as a special advisor for the Giants over the last three seasons and managed Team France in the World Baseball Classic qualifier in September.

“In his 25 years with San Diego and San Francisco, Bruce was one of the most successful and respected managers in Major League Baseball,” said Rangers’ executive vice president and general manager Chris Young, who pitched for Bochy in San Diego. “With a calm and steady presence, he has a remarkable ability to connect and communicate with players, coaches, and staff, and his teams have always played with maximum effort. His knowledge of the game, as well as his integrity, is unmatched.

“As we went through the interview process, Bruce’s passion and excitement about returning to the dugout was very evident. It became clear he was the ideal individual to lead our club as we continue to build a championship culture here in Arlington.”

Bochy joins a Rangers franchise that spent heavily last offseason on additions like Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. But the team finished in fourth place in the American League West and fired manager Chris Woodward after a 51-63 start. Tony Beasley finished the year 17-31.