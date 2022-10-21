ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Rangers Hire Bruce Bochy As Manager

By Gary Phillips
Bruce Bochy last managed with the San Francisco Giants in 2019.

The Rangers made a massive managerial hire Friday, coaxing Bruce Bochy back to the dugout with a three-year deal.

Bochy last managed in 2019 with the Giants. The 67-year-old won three championships in San Francisco.

“If I was going to return to managing, it had to be the right situation,” Bochy, whose Giants beat Texas in the 2010 World Series, said in a statement. “I strongly believe that to be the case with the Rangers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Bochy spent a total of 13 years as the Giants’ skipper from 2007-2019. Prior to that, he managed the Padres for 12 years from 1995-2006. Bochy owns a career record of 951-975 and won the 1996 National League Manager of the Year award.

Bochy served as a special advisor for the Giants over the last three seasons and managed Team France in the World Baseball Classic qualifier in September.

“In his 25 years with San Diego and San Francisco, Bruce was one of the most successful and respected managers in Major League Baseball,” said Rangers’ executive vice president and general manager Chris Young, who pitched for Bochy in San Diego. “With a calm and steady presence, he has a remarkable ability to connect and communicate with players, coaches, and staff, and his teams have always played with maximum effort. His knowledge of the game, as well as his integrity, is unmatched.

“As we went through the interview process, Bruce’s passion and excitement about returning to the dugout was very evident. It became clear he was the ideal individual to lead our club as we continue to build a championship culture here in Arlington.”

Bochy joins a Rangers franchise that spent heavily last offseason on additions like Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. But the team finished in fourth place in the American League West and fired manager Chris Woodward after a 51-63 start. Tony Beasley finished the year 17-31.

Related
FanSided

Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices

New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.All seven games, if necessary, will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Caught by Former Bachelor Contestant Bri Amaranthus' Husband

Cory Youmans, the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Aaron Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday Cory Youmans — the man who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball — hasn't decided what to do with it just yet. Youmans, who is the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday. The homer marked 62 in a single American League season, as Judge, 30,...
FanNation Fastball

Dave Dombrowski Reaches Fifth World Series with Fourth Different Team

With the Philadelphia Phillies returning to the World Series for the first time since 2009 with their 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres Sunday, Major League Baseball executive Dave Dombrowski has constructed his fifth Pennant-winning team of his illustrious front office career. Dombrowski has made the World Series as the executive of the Florida Marlins, Detroit Tigers, and now, the Philadelphia Phillies. Dombrowski is trying to win his third World Series title.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
