How to prepare your car for winter in western Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An early-season winter storm brought snow to the Grand Valley and other parts of western Colorado. The National Weather Service reports it will continue into early this week, and the sudden change of temperatures this weekend is getting people to ready their cars for winter driving.
Freeze Warning issued ahead of potentially damaging freeze
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Freeze Warning is in effect overnight and Tuesday morning from 2 AM until 10 AM for the Highway 50 Corridor from the Grand Valley through Delta and Montrose, for the I-70 Corridor from Grand Junction to Silt, for the Dolores River Valley southwest of the Uncompahgre Plateau, and for the Four Corners Region.
Food Bank of the Rockies brings first diaper bank to the valley
Clifton, Colo. (KKCO) - Diapers are a large expense for families, and due to inflation, prices have increased. In response, Governor Jared Polis signed a sales tax exemption for diapers and feminine hygiene products into law. It went into effect on August 10. Now, a food shelter in the valley...
