WINKNEWS.com
2 convicted felons arrested after curfew in East Naples
Two convicted felons were arrested early Tuesday morning after deputies say they were seen wandering a part of East Naples hard-hit by Hurricane Ian after curfew. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, George Stidham, 50, and James Darrel Markley, 39, are documented gang members and registered convicted felons in Collier County. Their criminal histories include violent crimes, theft and narcotic activity, according to arrest reports.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man sentenced to 10 years for crimes against a child
A Cape Coral man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for crimes against a child. The State Attorney’s Office says Johan Alexander Munoz Fuentes, 19, of Cape Coral, was sentenced on Monday after being found guilty of lewd or lascivious battery, transmission of material harmful to a minor, and lewd or lascivious molestation.
WINKNEWS.com
Georgia man arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in Charlotte County
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man they say was impersonating a law enforcement officer. Deputies stopped Cesar Chavez, 28, of Hampton, Georgia, just after noon on Monday. They say Chavez was driving a white Dodge Charger with black wheels, a push bar on the front, and blue lights all around the car.
WINKNEWS.com
Traffic stop in Collier County leads to arrests for drug, guns
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two people for drug and gun possession after a traffic stop on Sunday night. Deputies stopped Ian Marco Flores-Antelo, 23, for multiple traffic infractions in the Immokalee Road and Strand Boulevard area around 9:45 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office,...
WINKNEWS.com
1 person killed, 3 seriously injured in crash on Pine Ridge Road
One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a crash on Pine Ridge Road late Monday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 40-year-old man with a 26-year-old woman as his passenger, both from Naples, was traveling at high speed east on Pine Ridge Road, east of Logan Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. A pickup truck driven by a 47-year-old man with a 41-year-old woman as his passenger, both from Naples, was also traveling east on Pine Ridge Road, ahead of the car.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman accused of stealing over $1K in Legos from Target at The Forum
A woman is accused of stealing over $1,000 in Lego sets from the Target store at The Forum on Friday night. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a woman seen in surveillance photos entered the Target at 9350 Dynasty Drive at around 7 p.m. She selected various Lego sets and placed them in empty Target plastic bags she had brought into the store with her. The suspect proceeded to exit the store without paying for the Lego sets.
WINKNEWS.com
Fire at Collier County business on Exchange Avenue
A fire at a recycling center has shut down the intersection of Exchange Avenue and Commercial Boulevard east of the Naples Airport. Greater Naples Fire says several appliances are on fire at Garden Street Iron and Metal. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters are responding. Please use caution and find an alternate route.
WINKNEWS.com
How to apply for help with your deductible for Ian recovery
If you live in Lee, Charlotte, Collier or DeSoto counties, your piece of $5 million could soon be headed your way. The money is to help pay your homeowner’s insurance deductible. But so far, only one county has an application ready to go. In Charlotte, the application is 10...
WINKNEWS.com
Presotea opens first Florida location in Fort Myers
Originally from Vietnam, Vu Pham moved to Fort Myers nearly 50 years ago, running a Taekwondo school in Lehigh Acres as a fifth-degree black belt for 25 years. Since retiring five years ago, Pham began sorting and researching through numerous boba tea franchises until finding Presotea. He is opening Presotea’s...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police looking for hit-and-run driver
The Fort Myers Police Department is looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run on a pedestrian Saturday. Police say the crash happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday at 3660 Fowler Street. They say the vehicle involved fled before police arrived. They did not release a description of the vehicle involved.
WINKNEWS.com
How to apply for housing insurance funds
People who live in the six counties hardest hit by Hurricane Ian can get help paying their insurance deductibles. Those six counties include Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Hardee and Sarasota. The governor made an announcement on Saturday and WINK News dug in to see how to apply since the announcement...
WINKNEWS.com
Did Lee County’s ‘Just-in-Time’ evacuation protocol for Hurricane Ian cost lives?
As Hurricane Ian barreled over Western Cuba toward the Gulf of Mexico, counties on the Southwest coast of Florida had their emergency management plans at the ready — plans that every Florida county must prepare and regularly update. But a close look at Lee County’s plan reveals that its...
WINKNEWS.com
People at the North Fort Myers shelter are upset about its condition
People staying at the North Fort Myers shelter are upset because they say nothing is being done about the missing ceiling tiles, lack of soap, and unsanitary conditions. Hurricane Ian left many people without homes and some of those people are at the shelter in North Fort Myers. WINK News...
WINKNEWS.com
The rule that has Cape Coral recommending you wait to rebuild to save money
The City of Cape Coral is recommending you wait to start fixing your home if it was damaged by Hurricane Ian. The recommendation applies to other areas in Southwest Florida too. FEMA’s 50% rule says your home improvements can’t exceed 50% of the market value, or you’ll have to bring it up to current code, which could cost you a lot more.
WINKNEWS.com
San Carlos Island residents fed up with trash in front of their homes
San Carlos Island residents are fed up with the piles of trash in front of their homes. In one of the hardest hit areas like San Carlos Island, mountains of trash bags cover the sidewalks people use to walk on. People are tired of the trash in front of their...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County tourism rebound after Ian
Many resorts and hotels are closed and have no timeline on when they will be open again after Hurricane Ian. Employees at these hotels have been laid off leaving many places understaffed and people without jobs. But, Collier County said they still are open and have a lot to offer.
WINKNEWS.com
Housing market in Collier County since Ian
The housing market has seen a bit of a seesaw, going back and forth with prices for some time, but has Ian had an impact?. Home prices are actually going back up in Collier County post-Hurricane Ian. Before the storm, inventory was down by around 70%. Simply put, supply and...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane debris cleanup dragging on in Englewood
Southwest Florida remains clogged with post-hurricane debris, and one woman feels her neighborhood in Englewood is one of many that have been forgotten and left to fill with refuse. Lee County alone has already hauled away more than 1 million cubic yards of debris since Hurricane Ian, and there remains...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral neighborhood has a debris problem
One man needs the debris in his Cape Coral neighborhood gone. He said the City of Cape Coral is taking too long so now he and his condo association are taking matters into their own hands, spending thousands of dollars to get rid of it. The debris is slowing the...
WINKNEWS.com
Stickers helping raise money to rebuild Southwest Florida businesses
A man and business owner in Southwest Florida is giving back and helping raise money to rebuild local businesses after Hurricane Ian. “People people lost their own homes, they lost their cars, they lost food in their fridge,” said Ray Medeiros. What we’re all missing are the local favorites...
