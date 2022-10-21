A woman is accused of stealing over $1,000 in Lego sets from the Target store at The Forum on Friday night. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a woman seen in surveillance photos entered the Target at 9350 Dynasty Drive at around 7 p.m. She selected various Lego sets and placed them in empty Target plastic bags she had brought into the store with her. The suspect proceeded to exit the store without paying for the Lego sets.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO