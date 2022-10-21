5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Week 9 Lansing-area high school football schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just one more week left in the regular high school football season!

What a season it was, and as always you can catch the latest scores here on the WLNS 5th Quarter Scoreboard.

Our big game this week is Grand Ledge at East Lansing, so be sure to keep an eye on it!

BIG GAME: GRAND LEDGE AT EAST LANSING

FINAL: GRAND LEDGE 45, EAST LANSING 30

FINAL: DEWITT 49 AT WAVERLY 13

FINAL: ANN ARBOR HURON 8 AT HOLT 14

FINAL: PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 0 AT LANSING CATHOLIC 42

WILLIAMSTON 14 AT LANSING SEXTON 0

MUSKEGON REETHS-PUFFER AT LANSING EVERETT

RICHLAND GULL LAKE 10 AT OLIVET 40 FINAL

EATON RAPIDS 6 AT MASON 57

STOCKBRIDGE 37 AT DANSVILLE 0

KALAMAZOO LOY NORRIS 21 AT LANSING EASTERN 6

FOWLERVILLE 7 AT CHARLOTTE 28

