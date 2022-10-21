The New York Jets continue to be one of the most surprising teams in the league, rattling off their fourth consecutive win in a 16-9 final at Denver last week. They have also picked up wins over the Steelers, Dolphins and Packers during that stretch, giving them momentum heading into the Week 8 NFL schedule. Still, New York is a 2.5-point underdog against New England, according to the latest Week 8 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. New York running back Breece Hall went down with a season-ending ACL injury in the win over Denver after racking up 463 rushing yards and four touchdowns through his first seven career games. Hall's injury caused the line to shift early in the week, bumping New England from -2 to -2.5. Which Week 8 NFL lines should you target with your Week 8 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 8 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

20 HOURS AGO