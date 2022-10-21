Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
ems1.com
2 people airlifted after Tenn. ambulance crash
COLUMBIA, Tenn. — Two people were transported by air to hospitals following an ambulance crash on Highway 43, WSMV reported Monday. Columbia Fire & Rescue responded, and a section of the highway was closed for a time. A photo shared by the fire department showed extensive damage to the...
WSMV
Bus carrying students involved in wreck, one person hospitalized
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday afternoon, crews were called to Harding Pike and Linbar Drive for a wreck involving a car and a bus. One person was taken from the scene to Skyline. The bus was carrying students, so a second bus arrived on the scene to take the...
Mother sues CSX for $12.5M after losing three kids in Tennessee train crash
A mother who lost three children to a train crash in Marshall County has now filed a multi-million lawsuit against CSX and the city of Chapel Hill, claiming their negligence played a factor in the deadly crash.
Warren County fire ‘appears to be under control’, sheriff says
The Warren County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook Tuesday night at 7 p.m., saying the fire "appears to be under control."
Man charged after woman critically injured in crosswalk in downtown Nashville
A man driving on James Robertson Parkway Tuesday is now charged with hitting a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
Man flees from police onto Nashville airport taxiway
A 27-year-old man was taken into custody early Sunday morning after he reportedly fled from a crash onto an active taxiway at Nashville International Airport.
Fairview couple behind bars following Sunday murder
A husband and wife are behind bars in connection with a murder that reportedly happened Sunday in Fairview.
One injured in shooting in Clarksville gym parking lot
One person was injured during a shooting Friday evening in Clarksville at a Planet Fitness parking lot on Fort Campbell Boulevard.
Woman shot while driving down Murfreesboro Road; Suspect sought
An investigation is underway after a woman suffered a gunshot wound while driving down Murfreesboro Road Monday evening.
wgnsradio.com
Beware of Ongoing Scams in Rutherford County and in Middle Tennessee
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) The scam involving a caller telling area residents they missed a court date continues in Rutherford and Bedford Counties. In recent incidents that the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of, a caller phones the victim claiming to have knowledge of a missed court date or an outstanding warrant. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines or fees associated with the court case or warrant, you will be arrested.
3 charged after man tortured at Murfreesboro hotel for 10 hours
Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.
Lebanon police searching for missing woman
Lebanon police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing person.
Williamson County crews spend hours fighting brush fire that reignited
For more than eight hours over the course of two days, first responders found themselves dealing with a brush fire in a wooded area of Williamson County.
fox56news.com
Warrants indicate Davidson County child had been living in dog kennel for months
Warrants indicate Davidson County child had been living in dog kennel for months. Warrants indicate Davidson County child had been …. Warrants indicate Davidson County child had been living in dog kennel for months. Oct. Retirement, depression, and the McRib. Here are five things to know before you go to...
WSMV
Man dies in Hendersonville apartment fire
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 71-year-old man was killed in an apartment fire in Hendersonville on Saturday. At about 9 p.m., the Hendersonville Fire Department (HFD) responded to the fire at 228 Sanders Ferry Road. Inside the apartment, firefighters found Glen W. Mitchell, who was pronounced deceased on scene.
Suspect sought after assault at East Nashville gas station
Metro police are working to identify a man who got into a fight with a customer and fired gunshots as he fled from an East Nashville gas station earlier this month.
Robbery suspect arrested after chase enters multiple counties
In the back of a police cruiser, 38-year-old Joshua Bottoms can be heard on body camera footage telling Sumner County deputies, "The car was running, so I jumped in it.'"
Brush fire concerns in Middle Tennessee
Those crunchy leaves on the ground are turning into unwelcomed crackles after firefighters across Middle Tennessee spent their weekend putting out brush fires.
carthagecourier.com
Carthage couple become paranormal investigators
As a youth Carthage resident Steven Denson says he witnessed his grandfather pass down the hallway of his family’s home. It would have been an ordinary occurrence other than his grandfather had passed away. The incident occurred one night before bedtime and it wasn’t a shadowy or ghostly image...
WSMV
1 person in critical condition after shooting in Hermitage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hermitage area on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Murfreesboro Pike. The shooting left on person with critical injuries. As of this writing, officials do not have a...
