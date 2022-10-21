ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

ems1.com

2 people airlifted after Tenn. ambulance crash

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — Two people were transported by air to hospitals following an ambulance crash on Highway 43, WSMV reported Monday. Columbia Fire & Rescue responded, and a section of the highway was closed for a time. A photo shared by the fire department showed extensive damage to the...
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Beware of Ongoing Scams in Rutherford County and in Middle Tennessee

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) The scam involving a caller telling area residents they missed a court date continues in Rutherford and Bedford Counties. In recent incidents that the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of, a caller phones the victim claiming to have knowledge of a missed court date or an outstanding warrant. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines or fees associated with the court case or warrant, you will be arrested.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man dies in Hendersonville apartment fire

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 71-year-old man was killed in an apartment fire in Hendersonville on Saturday. At about 9 p.m., the Hendersonville Fire Department (HFD) responded to the fire at 228 Sanders Ferry Road. Inside the apartment, firefighters found Glen W. Mitchell, who was pronounced deceased on scene.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
carthagecourier.com

Carthage couple become paranormal investigators

As a youth Carthage resident Steven Denson says he witnessed his grandfather pass down the hallway of his family’s home. It would have been an ordinary occurrence other than his grandfather had passed away. The incident occurred one night before bedtime and it wasn’t a shadowy or ghostly image...
CARTHAGE, TN
WSMV

1 person in critical condition after shooting in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hermitage area on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Murfreesboro Pike. The shooting left on person with critical injuries. As of this writing, officials do not have a...
NASHVILLE, TN

