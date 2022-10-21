ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Mother in Spotsylvania County charged with son’s murder after he ate THC gummies

By Brian Farrell
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RVFg5_0ii5klIg00

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said a grand jury indicted a mother on murder and child neglect charges after her 4-year-old son died after eating THC gummies.

Deputies said 30-year-old Dorothy Annette Clements’ son had a medical emergency at their home in the 5400 block of Jamie Ct. on May 6, 2022. The boy died at the hospital two days later.

Detectives said doctors told them there was a high level of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) in his system. They believe the 4-year-old boy ate a large number of THC gummies. The attending doctor at the hospital said if someone intervened shortly after the boy ate them, his death could have been prevented.

The sheriff’s office said statements Clements made to detectives didn’t match evidence they found in the home.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Deputies took Clements into custody on Oct. 20. She was at the Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond set.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Jan. 6 trial delayed after Oath Keepers’ leader gets COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — The trial of a far-right extremist group leader and four associates charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was delayed on Monday after the Oath Keepers leader tested positive for the coronavirus. Jurors were supposed to begin hearing the fourth week of...
WASHINGTON, DC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

47K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy